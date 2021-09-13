Buy Polkadot Coin: Crypto market corrected, but Polkadot is picking up!

The global crypto market has shown no strength in the past few days. In the past 24 hours, the price fell by over 4.5%. While the three most valuable cryptos Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano are between 3 and 8% in the red, it looks much better with Polkadot. Because Polkadot’s value rose by over 7% last day. What’s next with Polkadot?

35 US dollars at a glance

The Polkadot rate is currently struggling with the $ 35 limit. With a price increase of around 7% in the last 24 hours, the previous minus has been compensated for on a weekly basis. In the past 14 days there was a performance of over 33%, in the last month even over 50%. So you are currently struggling with the price mark of 35 US dollars. This was only overcome a week ago, but then a drastic correction followed. The outbreak in the night from Sunday to Monday was also not sustained. Because on Monday morning the Polkadot price slipped again below 35 US dollars.

All-time high later this year

The Polkadot price is currently in an intact upward trend. Overcoming the price region of 30 US dollars has already pushed the crypto currency a good bit towards an all-time high. Polkadot wrote this in the spring of 2021 at just under $ 50. As a result, there is a further upside potential of around 50%.

Buy polkadot now?

With an interoperable blockchain, the Polkadot network offers an infrastructural solution for fast and targeted further development. Developers can use it to implement their own blockchain projects more easily. The Polkadot Blockchain is particularly suitable for smaller projects. Investors can achieve returns at Polkadot through staking or buy the Polkadot Coin directly.

The special concept by connecting external blockchains to Polkadot increases the popularity of the DOT token. The chances are therefore not too bad that Polkadot will continue to perform in the long term. In the short term, the $ 35 mark should remain in view, downwards the price region between $ 31.70 and $ 32.50 should be decisive for the further course of the share price.

