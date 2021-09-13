Britney Spears: The singer has officially announced her engagement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have announced their engagement. Overjoyed and radiant, Britney now presents her noble engagement ring and shares her happiness with her fans on Instagram.

Britney Spears, 39, can’t believe her luck: After a turbulent year, she can celebrate the end of summer with another piece of good news. Just recently her father, Jamie Spears, 69, moved to end her guardianship after 13 years and now comes the next exciting piece of news for Britney. Her friend Sam Asghari, 27, has now asked for her hand and Britney has said “yes”.

Britney Spears: Finally engagement to her great love Sam Asghari



The two announced their engagement on Sunday, September 12, via Instagram video. The singer and actor and the fitness enthusiast met on the set of their music video for the song “Slumber Party” in 2016. Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed the engagement to People Magazine: “The couple officially made their long-term relationship today and is deeply touched by the support, devotion and love that was shown to them, “said Cohen in his press release. In a cute video, Spears proudly presents her new engagement ring with Asghari by her side.

Sam Asghari is her solid rock



Sam has long been Britney’s rock and she knows what she’s got in him. It wasn’t until August that she thanked him on Instagram for helping her through the “toughest years” of her life. In an interview with Forbes, Sam Asghari said of his approach to life: “My priorities in life are to stay humble and understand where I come from and where I am going. I want to take my acting career to the next level. But I also want my relationship take it to the next level. I want to be a young father. “

A few months later, at her guardianship hearing, Britney said she was getting married and that Asghari had a child. “Sam is ready for a marriage and children with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take the next step and lead a fulfilling life with him,” a friend of the two told People. “

