Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin sideways, Polkadot and Solana are moving in opposite directions
News

Bitcoin sideways, Polkadot and Solana are moving in opposite directions

By Hasan Sheikh
0
37




The crypto market has a capitalization of $ 2,130 billion. Trading volume was $ 134 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 40 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin rate changed by only -1.42 percent. Bitcoin’s price is currently $ 44,788.00. Fulfilling the market, trusting the fear and greed index is currently anxiety.

  • Market Cap: $ 842.66 billion (-1.41%)
  • 24h trading volume: 29,068 million US dollars (-15.12%)
  • 24h High: $ 46,494.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


With a change of -1.17 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 3,284.79 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 385.97 billion (-1.16%)
  • 24h trading volume: 18,756 million US dollars (-6.51%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,460.84
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course had to give way by 5.08 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.43.

  • Market Cap: $ 77.93 billion (-5.55%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 6,998 million (-4.39%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.77
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.36 billion (+ 0.11%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 65,201 million (-4.84%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by -1.49 percent. The current rate is $ 400.61.

  • Market Cap: $ 61.88 billion (-1.69%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,627 million US dollars (+ 12.56%)
  • 24h high: $ 420.84
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


The XRP course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.93 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.07.

  • Market Cap: $ 49.76 billion (-0.91%)
  • 24h trading volume: US $ 3,548 million (-6.2%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.13
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana


The Solana course plummeted and had to surrender over 10.03 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 161.17.

  • Market Cap: $ 47.07 billion (-10.99%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,931 million US dollars (-32.28%)
  • 24h high: $ 182.17
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot


Thanks to the latest price rally, the Polkadot price rose by 12.37 percent. The price is currently at $ 35.69.

  • Market Cap: $ 36.52 billion (+ 11.74%)
  • 24h trading volume: 4,302 million US dollars (+ 160.32%)
  • 24h high: $ 37.51
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin


Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.65 percent. Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.24.

  • Market Cap: $ 31.64 billion (-0.55%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,446 million (+ 38.42%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.26
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


The USD coin price moved sideways by just 0.18 percent over the past 24 hours. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 29.29 billion (-0.05%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2.087 million US dollars (-0.34%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

  • Osmosis course: $ 6.19 (20.67 %)
  • Cosmos course: $ 32.69 (20.17 %)
  • Tezos course: $ 7.05 (13.85 %)
  • Polkadot course: $ 35.69 (12.37 %)
  • Harmony course: $ 0.20 (10.93 %)

Flop 5

  • Solana course: $ 161.17 (-10.03 %)
  • OMG Network course: $ 8.73 (-10.58 %)
  • Terra course: $ 36.85 (-11.58 %)
  • Fantom course: $ 1.33 (-11.88 %)
  • Avalanche course: $ 53.61 (-12.64 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 13, 2021 at 7:01 am.


Previous articleThere is no way Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Iron Man
Next articleThese are Nicolas Cage’s 10 best roles
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv