Bitcoin sideways, Polkadot and Solana are moving in opposite directions

The crypto market has a capitalization of $ 2,130 billion. Trading volume was $ 134 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 40 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin rate changed by only -1.42 percent. Bitcoin’s price is currently $ 44,788.00. Fulfilling the market, trusting the fear and greed index is currently anxiety.

Market Cap: $ 842.66 billion (-1.41%)

24h trading volume: 29,068 million US dollars (-15.12%)

24h High: $ 46,494.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



With a change of -1.17 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 3,284.79 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 385.97 billion (-1.16%)

24h trading volume: 18,756 million US dollars (-6.51%)

24h high: $ 3,460.84

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



The Cardano course had to give way by 5.08 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.43.

Market Cap: $ 77.93 billion (-5.55%)

24h trading volume: $ 6,998 million (-4.39%)

24h high: $ 2.77

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.36 billion (+ 0.11%)

24h trading volume: $ 65,201 million (-4.84%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by -1.49 percent. The current rate is $ 400.61.

Market Cap: $ 61.88 billion (-1.69%)

24h trading volume: 1,627 million US dollars (+ 12.56%)

24h high: $ 420.84

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



The XRP course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.93 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.07.

Market Cap: $ 49.76 billion (-0.91%)

24h trading volume: US $ 3,548 million (-6.2%)

24h high: $ 1.13

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana



The Solana course plummeted and had to surrender over 10.03 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 161.17.

Market Cap: $ 47.07 billion (-10.99%)

24h trading volume: 3,931 million US dollars (-32.28%)

24h high: $ 182.17

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot



Thanks to the latest price rally, the Polkadot price rose by 12.37 percent. The price is currently at $ 35.69.

Market Cap: $ 36.52 billion (+ 11.74%)

24h trading volume: 4,302 million US dollars (+ 160.32%)

24h high: $ 37.51

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin



Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.65 percent. Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.24.

Market Cap: $ 31.64 billion (-0.55%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,446 million (+ 38.42%)

24h high: $ 0.26

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin



The USD coin price moved sideways by just 0.18 percent over the past 24 hours. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.29 billion (-0.05%)

24h trading volume: 2.087 million US dollars (-0.34%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

Osmosis course : $ 6.19 ( 20.67 %)

: $ 6.19 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 32.69 ( 20.17 %)

: $ 32.69 ( %) Tezos course : $ 7.05 ( 13.85 %)

: $ 7.05 ( %) Polkadot course : $ 35.69 ( 12.37 %)

: $ 35.69 ( %) Harmony course: $ 0.20 ( 10.93 %)

Flop 5

Solana course : $ 161.17 ( -10.03 %)

: $ 161.17 ( %) OMG Network course : $ 8.73 ( -10.58 %)

: $ 8.73 ( %) Terra course : $ 36.85 ( -11.58 %)

: $ 36.85 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.33 ( -11.88 %)

: $ 1.33 ( %) Avalanche course: $ 53.61 ( -12.64 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 13, 2021 at 7:01 am.