Bitcoin sideways, Polkadot and Solana are moving in opposite directions

The crypto market has a capitalization of $ 2,130 billion. Trading volume was $ 134 billion for the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates with a market share of 40 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin rate changed by only -1.42 percent. Bitcoin’s price is currently $ 44,788.00. Fulfilling the market, trusting the fear and greed index is currently anxiety.
- Market Cap: $ 842.66 billion (-1.41%)
- 24h trading volume: 29,068 million US dollars (-15.12%)
- 24h High: $ 46,494.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
With a change of -1.17 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 3,284.79 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 385.97 billion (-1.16%)
- 24h trading volume: 18,756 million US dollars (-6.51%)
- 24h high: $ 3,460.84
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano course had to give way by 5.08 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.43.
- Market Cap: $ 77.93 billion (-5.55%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 6,998 million (-4.39%)
- 24h high: $ 2.77
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 69.36 billion (+ 0.11%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 65,201 million (-4.84%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Binance Coin
Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by -1.49 percent. The current rate is $ 400.61.
- Market Cap: $ 61.88 billion (-1.69%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,627 million US dollars (+ 12.56%)
- 24h high: $ 420.84
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.93 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.07.
- Market Cap: $ 49.76 billion (-0.91%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 3,548 million (-6.2%)
- 24h high: $ 1.13
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana course plummeted and had to surrender over 10.03 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 161.17.
- Market Cap: $ 47.07 billion (-10.99%)
- 24h trading volume: 3,931 million US dollars (-32.28%)
- 24h high: $ 182.17
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
Thanks to the latest price rally, the Polkadot price rose by 12.37 percent. The price is currently at $ 35.69.
- Market Cap: $ 36.52 billion (+ 11.74%)
- 24h trading volume: 4,302 million US dollars (+ 160.32%)
- 24h high: $ 37.51
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.65 percent. Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.24.
- Market Cap: $ 31.64 billion (-0.55%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,446 million (+ 38.42%)
- 24h high: $ 0.26
- 24-hour low: US dollars
USD Coin
The USD coin price moved sideways by just 0.18 percent over the past 24 hours. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 29.29 billion (-0.05%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.087 million US dollars (-0.34%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- Osmosis course: $ 6.19 (20.67 %)
- Cosmos course: $ 32.69 (20.17 %)
- Tezos course: $ 7.05 (13.85 %)
- Polkadot course: $ 35.69 (12.37 %)
- Harmony course: $ 0.20 (10.93 %)
Flop 5
- Solana course: $ 161.17 (-10.03 %)
- OMG Network course: $ 8.73 (-10.58 %)
- Terra course: $ 36.85 (-11.58 %)
- Fantom course: $ 1.33 (-11.88 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 53.61 (-12.64 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 13, 2021 at 7:01 am.