Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck turtles Ana on a double date with Matt Damon
News

Ben Affleck turtles Ana on a double date with Matt Damon

By Sonia Gupta
0
61




Ben Affleck (47) and Matt Damon (49) are the male Hollywood dream team. The two friends, who had their big breakthrough with the Oscar-winning film “Good Will Hunting”, have known each other from childhood and always support each other. The girlfriends are of course an important aspect and it looks like the harmony is right here too. The two now had a double date and above all Ben and his girlfriend Ana de Armas (32) could hardly keep their hands off each other.

This is proven by these paparazzi photos of the four lovers, which they show on Monday at a picnic in Malibu, California, and at TMZ were published. Ben and Ana exchange heartfelt kisses and hugs again and again. They also hold hands during the subsequent walk on the beach. Frosted and his wife Luciana Barroso are on the other hand rather reserved, but also visibly enjoy a day at the beach. Apparently the couples get along great and the two Hollywood BFFs make a great team even with their partners.

While Ben and Ana have only recently been a couple, left Frosted and Luciana entered the marriage bond in 2005 and now have three children together. Ben on the other hand, after his separation from Jennifer Garner (48), he first had to find his way out of a private crisis with alcohol and gambling addiction.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, June 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Lexus

Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, June 2019


Previous articleOnlyFans Leak: Intimate photos surfaced – celebrities also affected
Next articleBitcoin makes “no real sense” to billionaire Lee Cooperman by CoinTelegraph
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv