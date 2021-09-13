Ben Affleck: Brother Casey raves about ex Ana de Armas

by Sabrina Page



For Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the new year began with a breakup. After only one year of relationship, the two actors should already go their separate ways. Now Casey Affleck, brother of the Hollywood star, speaks about the surprising end of love.

While numerous insiders from the couple’s environment have already commented on the separation and the supposed reasons for it, Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, continue to remain silent. Casey Affleck, 45, is someone who also seems to have something to say.

Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas really separated?



“I can’t really say whether they actually broke up for good or whatever,” he explains in an interview for “Entertainment Tonight”. It was generally a tough and challenging year for people in relationships, he is sure.









Hymn of praise to Ana de Armas



Separation or not – he has only good things to say about his brother’s ex-girlfriend and goes into raptures. “I think Ana is just the cutest, funniest, smartest and most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems getting to know someone new,” said the 45-year-old. And that’s not all: He is sure that she will also have great professional success. “It’s going to be a great year for her. I’m not worried about her.” It is questionable whether Ben Affleck is happy to hear this hymn of praise for his ex.

Casey Affleck comments on the separation of his brother Ben Affleck from Ana de Armas. © Getty Images

Casey Affleck doesn’t worry



After all, Casey Affleck doesn’t seem too worried about his brother either. “I think she’s a good catch anyway. And I’ll be there for Ben to get through, but I think he won’t have any trouble either,” he said. Last but not least, the actor has a piece of advice for the ex-couple: “My advice to the two of them would be, ‘Yes, think about it, because quarantine is no fun when you’re single’.” He cannot say whether they will get together again, but he thinks it is “a shame if it doesn’t work out”.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were a couple for almost a year and seemed inseparable during this time. In December, the 32-year-old is said to have put her home in Venice, California, up for sale in order to move in with her loved one. The news of their separation came all the more surprising in mid-January 2021. According to friends from their environment, they should be at different points of life.

Sources used:etonline.com, vanityfair.com

Gala