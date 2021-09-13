Baywatch babe: Alexandra Daddario is the new Nicole Eggert

The “Baywatch” remake is taking shape. It is already known that Kelly Rohrbach (26) follows in the footsteps of Pamela Anderson (48) and Ilfenesh Hadera the series character Stephanie Holden from Alexandra Pauls (52) takes over. And now there are also the first hot beach pictures of the new Summer Quinn.

Alexandra Daddario (29) is the name of the beautiful actress who is currently standing in front of the “Baywatch” film camera together with Zac Efron (28). She is succeeding Nicole Eggerts (44) and is obviously doing really well. Paparazzi cleared Zac and Alexandra on the set in Miami and so the two hotties can be admired in all their glory. One thing is clear: Alexandra has the absolutely perfect beach babe figure. Whether in casual shorts with a cropped top or as a sporty girl in a cool pose with a surfboard – Alexandra looks really stunning. If you are a heartthrob Zac steals the show in common scenes …









Played before her “Baywatch” engagement Alexandra Guest roles in various TV shows. Her career took off in 2014 when she made a name for herself with her role in four episodes of “True Detective” alongside Woody Harrelson, 54, and Matthew McConaughey, 46. Shortly thereafter, a leading role followed in “San Andreas” opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (43). Her role as a lifeguard in the remake of the series that made David Hasselhoff (63) world famous is another step in the right direction.

