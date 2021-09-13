Accident on the set: filming of Indiana Jones 5 has to be stopped – entertainment

Harrison Ford (front) and Boyd Holbrook doubles while filming “Indiana Jones 5”. Photo: imago images / NurPhoto





On Sunday, an actor in the new “Indiana Jones” movie fell while shooting. According to media reports, the work had to be stopped for a short time.

Because of a minor accident, the shooting of “Indiana Jones 5” in Glasgow allegedly had to be interrupted for a short time last Sunday. As reported by the British Daily Mail, among others, an actor fell while filming a chase scene during a parade.

Photos from the shoot show how paramedics take care of the man on set. The actor, who reportedly had previously made his way through a sailors’ marching band, soon sat up again and signaled to those present with a wave that he was fine, as the “Evening Standard” writes.









Indiana Jones on a horse and another man on a motorcycle are apparently also involved in the chase. The stunt doubles of Harrison Ford (79) and Boyd Holbrook (39) were previously shown in photos. In the past few weeks, parts of the city center have repeatedly been cordoned off for filming.

Who is still there

“Indiana Jones” star Ford is currently said to be taking a break after injuring his shoulder while shooting. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (36) and Mads Mikkelsen (55) can also be seen. In addition, it was recently announced that Antonio Banderas (60) will take on a role. The director is James Mangold (57), Steven Spielberg (74), who directed the first four “Indiana Jones” parts, is still on board as a producer.

Little is known about the plot of the flick, which does not yet have an official title. In the film, the parade apparently celebrates the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be released in summer 2022.





