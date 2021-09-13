5 years waiting for the sequel and then that

Today’s Pacific Rim 2 is on television, a classic example of forced sequels that were programmed to fail. Pacific Rim 2: Uprising continued Pacific Rim from 2013 in 2018. In the first part, war veteran Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) started the Jaeger program when monster-like beings attack the earth, which from then on are fought by giant robots.

Sci-Fi action Pacific Rim 2 on TV: the broadcast dates on RTL

Sunday at 8.15 p.m.

Repetition on Monday night at 12:50 a.m.

In the second part, a few years later, mankind has to realize that a new attack by the monsters is imminent. This time around, it’s Stacker’s son, Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), who trains a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Amara (Cailee Spaeny).

Poisoned wish: The fans really wanted the Pacific Rim sequel

Sometimes you have to watch the sequel first to realize that a sequel might not be such a good idea after all. At least not if the film is at any cost and in spite of it many warning signs is punched through. Pacific Rim 1 is one of the best monster action films of the past few years and the sequel did not come close to fulfilling the correspondingly high fan expectations that were placed in it.

That was particularly painful, because the fans of the first part had fought for the sequel for years and they more or less shouted. When the sequel got the green light after a long delay, the euphoria was great. This enthusiasm was met by an average film at best. For a long time it was unclear whether the risky sequel should be implemented at all. And there were good reasons for that.

Pacific Rim 2 flop numbers

Part 1 was not a resounding success. The lush budget of 180 million US dollars is offset by a grossing of 411 million US dollars (Box Office Mojo ). The real achievement of Pacific Rim lies in the loyal and euphoric fan base that solidified around the film within a very short time. From an economic point of view, however, a continuation was always risky.









The budget of Pacific Rim 2 was therefore reduced to 150 million US dollars.

The grossing was ultimately a sobering 290 million US dollars, which means that the film is barely in the black, if at all, when adding the marketing budget. ( Box Office Mojo )

Now money isn’t everything and if the fans had at least got the follow-up film that lives up to their expectations, we wouldn’t have to talk about it, but …

What went wrong with Pacific Rim 2?

The audience ratings also plummeted:

Moviepilot rating Pacific Rim 1: 6.6

Moviepilot rating Pacific Rim 2: 5.4

The drop in quality is not really surprising. Guillermo del Toro directed Part 1, one of the most influential fantasy and sci-fi creators of our time

. Del Toro has a deep cinematic language and he has the ease of filling canvases with stories and images that would appear ridiculous or stale on the inside with other filmmakers.

It is no coincidence that it took a long time to make a new Hellboy film without del Toro because his two films set the bar so high. (The third Hellboy – Call of Darkness without del Toro as a director flopped in 2019, unsurprisingly)

5 cool monster fights

Films like Pacific Rim or also the new Godzilla and Kong releases always dance on a tightrope of good taste. They have to balance and legitimize their infantile B-movie settings with heart, passion and healthy insanity. In other words, anyone who makes a film about giant robots beating monsters that have emerged from the sea has to do it with conviction and ingenuity. Unfortunately, Pacific Rim 2 lacks this conviction and depth.

Steven S. DeKnight directed Pacific Rim 2. The former Daredevil showrunner is a solid director whose vita is filled with average to lousy genre spectacle (Spartacus, Jupiter’s Legacy). Directors like del Toro can make a lot out of a little, while directors like Steven S. DeKnight can often not do much with a lot.

Another point is the leading actors: Charlie Hunnam and Idris Elba did not return and were replaced by Scott Eastwood and John Boyega. Sure, these are exciting faces, but the bottom line is that the sequel lacked the three core pieces of its predecessor.

Under these conditions, it would probably have been better not to produce Pacific Rim 2 in the first place and wait for a better time. Now the fans have their longed-for sequel, but almost no one is happy with it.

