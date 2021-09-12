Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Sunday, September 12th, 2021

SERIES September 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has collected the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This way you can see the highlights from the TV program on Sunday.

“The Triell – a three-way battle for the Chancellery” – 8:15 pm on Erste and ZDF



ARD and ZDF show together tonight “The Triell – a three-way battle for the Chancellery”, in which the three Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) ask themselves questions about the most important issues of this election . The program will be moderated by ZDF presenter Maybrit Illner and ARD editor-in-chief Oliver Köhr.

“Pacific Rim 2: Uprising” – 8:15 pm on RTL



The sci-fi film “Pacific Rim 2: Uprising”, which is about the former fighter pilot Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), is running on RTL today. Ten years after being invaded by the monsters Kaijū, he made a living selling hunter parts on the black market. But then a new threat appears and Jake is supposed to go to war again.

“Ocean’s 8” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



Tonight on Sat.1 you will see the action comedy “Ocean’s 8”, which is told by Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), sister of the master thief Danny Ocean. She has the same talent as her brother. While on jail, she hatches a brilliant plan that requires several gifted thieves. The team plans to steal a $ 150 million necklace from the Met Gala.









“Mamma Mia!” – 8:15 p.m. on RTL Zwei



The musical film “Mamma Mia!” you experience today at RTL Zwei. The comedy is about 20-year-old Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who lives on a Greek island with her mother, the hotel owner Donna (Meryl Streep). There she would like to marry her fiancé Sky (Dominic Cooper). Sophie also invites the three men who would be considered as her father to the wedding: Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) and Harry (Colin Firth). This creates a lot of emotional chaos, especially with Donna.

“The tastiest idea in Germany” – 8:15 pm at Vox



Vox is showing the competition show “Germany’s most delicious idea” today. Start-up founders try to convince supermarket customers of their innovative products. Which new foods and drinks can score the most with the testers and ultimately make it onto the supermarket shelves in Germany as a winner?

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Sky Cinema Action has the action comedy “Kingsman: The Secret Service” to offer tonight. The film tells the story of the young Eggsy (Taron Egerton), who grows up in poor conditions in London. There he makes his way as a street crook. His talent is observed by the most secret secret service in England, the Kingsman, who want to train the petty criminal to be an agent.

“Kate” on Netflix



The action film “Kate” has been available on Netflix this week. This is about the hit man Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is administered deadly poison that leaves her only 24 hours alive. She then goes on a revenge campaign in Tokyo to deal with someone from her past. She accompanies Ani (Miku Martineau), the daughter of one of her previous victims.

