Your favorite basic for women over 50

Be it as young Rachel in the series “Friends” or as Katherine in “My Invented Wife” – Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in every one of her flicks, which are nearly 20 years apart. No wonder that the actress deservedly made it into our top 10 hottest star ladies over 50. On the red carpet, she shines with her infectious smile and also apart from the storm of flashlights, we like to be inspired by your casual and sporty style. Because the 52-year-old embodies a certain down-to-earthness and naturalness, despite her high celebrity status, which every successful woman from middle age should maintain. We took the time to take a closer look at the looks of Brad Pitt’s ex and now know which basic is definitely not missing in Jennifer Aniston’s wardrobe. The best thing about it: It is guaranteed to suit all women over 50! Feel free to click through our gallery, in which we have linked the most beautiful parts – in the style of Jenn – for after-shopping.

Jennifer Aniston loves this basic and it is suitable for all women over 50

What makes a great basic for women over 50? Not only should it be a trend item, which at best flatters every figure and conjures up small “problem areas” from the annoying menopause, but also has a modern touch, so that the ladies can even cheat themselves a few years younger. Stay away from grandma’s knitted cardigan and with Jennifer Aniston’s beloved blazer. Because the all-rounder is not just a must-have for every season and is now available especially in spring, conquer the looks of stylish women again in its pastel-colored or bright color variant. Even more classic designs such as the black jacket with matching suit trousers or the checked piece in rider style remain timeless models that younger women, but also women in their 50s, often fall back on. Thanks to the colorful variety of nuances, but also cuts – whether loose, short or oversized – the blazer offers an incredible number of possible combinations, which Jennifer Aniston also uses skillfully. We reveal how the actress prefers to stage her indispensable basic.









This is how Jennifer Aniston styles her favorite basic piece

As for all stars, after Jennifer Aniston there are two types of looks that she presents in public: On the one hand, the red carpet outfit and, on the other hand, the “I just want to get a coffee undisturbed“Street style. If we look at the actress, the blazer as a basic of her styling should not be missing in both variants. To create the more elegant station wagon, the 52-year-old takes it with a lace-trimmed midi skirt made of black satin and a high-cut shirt, which offers a rocky contrast to the more delicate fabrics thanks to its leather inserts. The matching jacket perfectly rounds off the irresistible business look. The blazer à la Jenn also fits perfectly with casual mom jeans and, in combination with ankle boots and a simple spaghetti strap top, delivers our favorite transitional outfit for warm spring days. So click through our gallery to get ready for spring with the most beautiful models! 🛍

