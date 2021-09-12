Sunday, September 12, 2021
Will Harrison Ford be replaced by Chris Pratt?

By Vimal Kumar
Harrison Ford in

Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom” from 1984.

Photo: Getty Images, Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.

As the news site “Comicbook” reports, rumors are now circulating that Harrison Ford will no longer return in “Indiana Jones 5”, but that Chris Pratt will slip into the cult role instead. Well-known Hollywood insider and author Daniel Richtman claims that Lucasfilm is planning to have the Guardians of the Galaxy actor appear in a younger edition of Indy. But is that really the case? Both Lucasfilm and Ford themselves have so far denied the message. As the Musikexpress already reported, producer Frank Marshall told Den of Geek last month: “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that is Harrison Ford.”




Richtman also says that Disney plans to commission several spin-off films, a Disney + series and an animated series for “Indiana Jones 5”. Although Daniel Richtman was often right in earlier cases with his inside information, it seems to be a bit far-fetched – especially since all official sources claim something contrary.

So it is safer to rely on the official information from the studio: So far, it has only been made public that instead of Steven Spielberg, the “Ford vs. Ferrari” director James Mangold will direct the fifth part of the adventure franchise target. Commenting on the decision, producer Frank Marshall said, “What I look to Jim [Mangold] am happy is a great story. I think you see that in his films like ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m curious what he’ll come up with. “

The fifth part of the adventure franchise will appear in July 2022 and go into production next spring, according to Disney and the US news portal “Deadline”. The good news was announced on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 as part of “Disney Investor Day”, during which the film company presented all of its next planned projects. According to Disney’s official Twitter page, “Lucasfilm is in preproduction for the next part of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James Mangold, director of Le Mans 66, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. The adventure will be released in July 2022. “

+++ This article originally appeared on rollingstone.de +++


Vimal Kumar
