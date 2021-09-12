Wife Elsa Pataky posts a cute family snapshot

September 06, 2021 – 11:11 am clock

Chris Hemsworth is a thoroughbred dad through and through

Chris Hemsworth (38) has achieved what many dream of: He is not only one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. No, he also has a picture book family standing behind him. Although the “Thor” actor is often very busy at work, he still manages to find valuable quality time for his loved ones. A good reason to say thank you – that’s what his wife Elsa Pataky (45) thought, who is now writing a funny post to her husband!

Total action at the Hemsworth house

Chris is used to long days of shooting and action scenes – the role as a father still seems to throw him off track every now and then, as a funny Instagram photo proves. Just in time for Australian Father’s Day, Elsa publishes a recording that shows her husband and the three kids, completely exhausted, cuddling on the sofa. “Happy Father’s Day for this wonderful dad who can’t keep up with the kids but tries,” the actress wrote.

The fans definitely find the sight quite funny. “Thor, the almighty, is being done by three tots,” commented a user on the picture. Even a Marvel hero has to admit defeat …

For Chris, the family comes first

While Chris has to travel far for a few roles, this year he was lucky enough to be in front of the camera in his native Australia for the new Marvel flick “Thor: Love and Thunder”. That meant: enough time with his wife and their children! Incidentally, the shooting has now been completed, as the 38-year-old confirmed in June. “The film will be crazy and damn funny and maybe even make one or the other heart beat. Lots of love, lots of thunderstorm,” he also promised. The strip is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 1, 2022.

