Why did Cameron Diaz disappear from the Le

It’s been four years since Cameron Diaz appeared on the big screen. In 2014 three films came out with her: In addition to “Die Schadenfreundinnen” and “Sex Tape”, the 46-year-old was also seen in the film “Annie”. After that it became silent about the Hollywood star in terms of acting. Why actually?

Cameron Diaz: is she focusing on her personal life?

Just over a year ago, fellow actor Selma Blair (“Super cute and super sexy”) fueled the rumor mill about a possible career end for Cameron Diaz. She wants to concentrate on her family life and enjoy the time with husband Benji Madden (39). She just doesn’t care about acting anymore. The “Good Charlotte” singer and actress tied the knot in 2015. A short time later, Selma Blair withdrew her statements via Twitter.

Cameron Diaz published two books

According to an insider, Cameron was flooded with scripts, but turned down all offers. The insider also claimed to the daily newspaper Daily Star Sunday

, the actress wanted to give her private life more priority. In fact, the 46-year-old has published two books in the meantime. Presumably she found a new profession. More information in the video:





