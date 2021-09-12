US Open: Emma Raducanu prevails in the teenage duel

Image: keystone

Britain’s new superstar: Emma Raducanu prevails in the teenage duel

Great Britain has a new superstar: Emma Raducanu. 18-year-old, born in Toronto, grew up in southeast London, father Romanian, mother Chinese, intelligent, with a beaming smile – and 2021 US Open winner.

Even the British royal family congratulated. “I have no doubt that her exceptional performance and that of her opponent Leylah Fernandez will inspire the next generation of tennis players,” said the Queen after Emma Raducanu’s 6: 4, 6: 3 final victory in the first teenage final at a grand -Slam tournament since 1999 via the official Twitter account of the Royal Family.

The English press reacted much more euphorically and less formally to the sensational triumph of the first British Grand Slam winner since Virginia Wade in 1977. “Totally crazy”, was the headline of the “Sun”, which spoke of one of the greatest British victories in sport. “Long live the new tennis queen,” wrote the Sunday Times. And the “Daily Mail” said succinctly: “Emma is making history.”

The term, overused in the world of sports, applied for once. The day New York commemorated the victims of 9/11 20 years later, Raducanu wrote her own story 20 kilometers east of Ground Zero. As the first qualifier, she won a Grand Slam tournament. She was the first player to do this when she took part in one for only the second time.

10 games, 20: 0 sets, 121: 50 games

On June 7th, Raducanu made her debut on the WTA tour three weeks after her final exams. Already at Wimbledon she amazed the tennis world when she only had to give up in the round of 16 for health reasons and on the advice of the doctors. Her appearances in the All England Club were just a foretaste of what was to follow overseas.

When she beat Bibiane Schoofs from the Netherlands 6: 1, 6: 2 in the 1st round of qualification on the Wednesday before the tournament on the outside court 11 in Flushing Meadows as number 150 in the ranking, no one suspected that this story would end as a fairy tale . Raducanu continued to win, survived the qualification, defeated Stefanie Vögele in the first round and Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, and became the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to storm the title without losing a set. Raducanu gave up 50 games in ten games.

Cool and carefree

“Even if it doesn’t look like it on paper, all the games were very challenging,” said Raducanu when she appeared at the press conference in a black evening dress and with the trophy. She never got nervous during the whole tournament. Not in the many tight games, and not even after she had given her first two match points when Fernandez served in the final or had to be treated for a grazed knee in the last game before a break ball. She scored the third match point with an ace.









Image: keystone

«My father is not easy to please. But today it is, »said Raducanu – and laughed heartily. All the hype that she triggered in her home country left her cold. “When I went out onto the court, I only focused on tennis. That’s what I’m most proud of. ” In New York you move in your own little world and enjoy the moment. She doesn’t even know when she’ll fly home. “I don’t care about the world at the moment, I just love life.”

Raducanu wants to keep her lightheartedness. She feels absolutely no pressure, because she is only 18 years old and can play freely. “That’s how I’ve approached every game here in the States, that’s how I won this trophy. There is no reason to change anything. ” But Emma Raducanu’s life will definitely change – as Britain’s new superstar. (zap / sda)

