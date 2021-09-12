TV tips on Sunday – bildderfrau.de

In “Pacific Rim – Uprising” (RTL) the Kaiju monsters threaten the earth again. On ZDF, Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet are again in the TV trio. In “Ocean’s 8” (Sat.1) eight master thieves make New York unsafe.

8:15 p.m., RTL, Pacific Rim – Uprising, Action





The Kaiju return – and are stronger than ever! Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) – the once hopeful Jaeger pilot – has broken off his training and threatens to slide into crime. But when the Kaiju attack surprisingly with renewed strength, he takes on the challenge of taking on the glorious legacy of his father. Jake’s side is his pilot rival Lambert (Scott Eastwood) and the young hacker Amara (Cailee Spaeny).





8:15 p.m., Das Erste / ZDF, Das Triell – a three-way battle for the Chancellery, discussion





Das Erste and ZDF jointly present a triad of the candidates for chancellor from the CDU / CSU and SPD as well as the candidate for chancellor from Alliance 90 / The Greens. In the 95-minute live format, Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) will discuss with each other and present their positions on the main topics of the federal election campaign. The program is moderated by Maybrit Illner (ZDF) and ARD editor-in-chief Oliver Köhr.





8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Ocean’s 8, crime comedy





After her release from prison, Debbie (Sandra Bullock), Danny Ocean’s younger sister, reaches out to her former partner Lou (Cate Blanchett). She is after a sinfully expensive necklace, which the actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) is supposed to wear at this year’s Met Gala. You only have three and a half weeks to put together a team of specialists.









8:15 p.m., ZDFneo, night shift: money rules the world, crime thriller





The wet and cheerful men’s evening in the red light district comes to an unpleasant end for lawyer Boris Quante: He is found shot in front of a nightclub the next morning. Erichsen (Armin Rohde) can no longer remember: How long was he involved? And did he actually wiggle his service pistol while drinking? With residual alcohol in his blood and a warning in his pocket, a new colleague is placed at his side: Inspector Yannick Kruse (Christoph Letkowski), a candidate fresh from the technical college.





8:15 p.m., RTLzwei, Mamma Mia !, musical comedy





Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to get married and desperately wants her father to be there. She invites the three potential candidates and former lovers of her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) to the dreamy island of Kalokairi to finally find out who her father is – but without letting Donna know about her plan …









