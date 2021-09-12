Touching lines to his wife on their 24th wedding anniversary

For the 24th wedding anniversary

Hardly any Hollywood love lasts longer than the marriage of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. For his 24th wedding anniversary, the actor made a declaration of love for his wife on Instagram.

On April 11, 1996, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness sealed their love by saying yes. That was now 24 years ago – and the couple still seem to love each other as they did on the very first day.

“I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul”

On the occasion of the 24th wedding anniversary, the 51-year-old dedicated a few touching lines to his 13-year-old wife on Instagram. “These 24 years were the best in my life,” he wrote about a picture of a couple from earlier. “I love you, Debs, with every fiber of my soul.”









It sparked while dancing in the early 1990s. “I was on the dance floor when I saw my future wife for the first time, and I knew straight away: it is her,” said the Australian a few years ago in an interview with “Bunte” magazine.

At the time, Hugh Jackman was not famous, the then 25-year-old was still at the beginning of his career. His big breakthrough came seven years later. In 2000, the actor first appeared in front of the camera as Wolverine, the role that would later change his life.

They adopted two children

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been going through thick and thin for almost 30 years. Your fans are thrilled. Congratulations and loving words can be read in rows under the picture.

Incidentally, the couple have no biological children. Hugh Jackmann and Deborra-Lee Furness had tried to become parents for years, also with the help of artificial insemination. At some point they decided to adopt. They adopted a boy and a girl, Oscar, now 19, and Ava, who is five years younger.