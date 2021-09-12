Tom Hanks today: It’s hard to believe! The “Forrest Gump” star is on it privately

Films like “Forrest Gump”, “Philadelphia”, “The Green Mile” or “Sleepless in Seattle” have made Tom Hanks a Hollywood legend. Here you can read what the actor looks like privately as a husband and father and what interesting facts there are about the likeable world star.

When a little boy named Thomas Jeffrey saw the light of day in Concord, California on July 9, 1956, his parents Janet Marylyn Frager and Amos Mefford Hanks certainly never dreamed that the little bundle of storks would one day become one of the most successful Hollywood stars of all time . Indeed Tom Hanks, the son of a hospital worker and a cook, made it all the way to the top of the movie world.

Tom Hanks made a landmark career in Hollywood with these films

Tom Hanks discovered his passion for acting while he was still at school and, when he graduated from high school, went to the actor form. In the early 1980s, the film world became aware of the native Californian, after his debut in “Splash – Jungfrau am Haken” his career took off at a rapid pace. With “Scott & Huutsh”, “A Class of Their Own” and “Sleepless in Seattle”, Tom Hanks played his way into the hearts of the audience and became a guarantee for box office success. Tom Hanks won his first Oscar for “Philadelphia” and the second golden boy followed for Tom Hanks’ acting performance in “Forrest Gump”. Tom Hanks proved that he can also shine in other genres than love comedies in “Apollo 13”, “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Da Vinci Code”, all of which were great successes.

Tom Hanks in private: His marriage to Rita Wilson is unusual for Hollywood

Although the Hollywood star claims to come from a broken family background – his parents divorced when Tom Hanks was little, from then on he grew up with his siblings with his father – the actor has managed to have one of the most stable marriages in the film world. The two-time Oscar winner is happily married to his second wife, Rita Wilson, who married Tom Hanks in 1988. The couple have two sons named Chet and Truman, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, who divorced in 1987 after nine years, Tom Hanks has two other children named Colin and Elizabeth.

Tom Hanks is now a two-time grandfather: his son Colin made him grandfather for the first time with the birth of daughter Olivia Jane in the spring of 2011, before the second granddaughter was born in the summer of 2013 with Colin Hanks’ daughter Charlotte Bryant.

Already knew? THESE facts about Tom Hanks you need to know

Tom Hanks is an important name not only in the film world but also in astronomy. The asteroid “12818” was named after the Hollywood star and now bears the official name “12818 tomhanks”.

Tom Hanks’ hobbies include collecting typewriters – the actor is said to have already acquired more than 80 copies on his worldwide travels, while his collection is said to amount to over 250 pieces.

Tom Hanks is a huge music fan and especially admires artists like Elvis Presley, Patrick Rondar and the metal band Alabama Thunderpussy.









Celebrity relatives, football fans and diabetes: Tom Hanks is multi-faceted in his private life

Hollywood star Tom Hanks can refer to some high-profile relatives in his family tree: The actor is related to the US President Abraham Lincoln in many ways. In addition, actor George Clooney, himself a well-known Hollywood star, is a distant cousin of Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks is a big sports fanatic and loves the Oakland Raiders in American football, while his favorite baseball team is the Cleveland Indians. Tom Hanks can also warm up to European football, his favorite team is the English first division club Aston Villa.

Tom Hanks is a prominent diabetes patient – the Hollywood star was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the fall of 2013.

Tom Hanks is not only in front of the camera himself, he also loves television and comedy himself. The Oscar winner particularly likes to watch British formats such as the science fiction series “Doctor Who” and the comedy classic “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”.

Tom Hanks received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the summer of 1992.

For the German film market Tom Hanks is often dubbed by dubbing actor Arne Elsholtz – the well-known narrator, who also dubbed stars like Kevin Kline, Bill Murray or Eric Idle, died in April 2016. Dubbing actors such as Joachim Tennstedt and Detlef Bierstedt have already loaned Tom Hanks her voice.

Actor Tom Hanks in a profile

Surname: Thomas Jeffrey Hanks

stage name: Tom Hanks

Birthday and place: July 9, 1956 in Concord, California, USA

star sign: Cancer

Eye color: blue

size: 1.85 meters

Hobbies: Baseball, American football, collecting typewriters, environmental protection

family: married from 1978 to 1987 to actress Samantha Lewes, two children, Colin and Elizabeth; since 1988 married to Rita Wilson, two sons, Chet and Truman

Career stations (selection): Splash – Virgo on the Hook) 1984), Slap Bulls Don’t Bite (1987), Big (1988), Scott & Huutsch (1989), A Class of Their Own (1992), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Philadelphia (1993), Forrest Gump (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Email For You (1998), The Green Mile (1999), Cast Away (2000), Catch Me If You Can ( 2002), Terminal (2004), The Da Vinci Code – The Da Vinci Code (2006), Illuminati (1009), Cloud Atlas (2012), Saving Mr. Banks (2013), A Hologram for the King (2016), Sully (2016) , The Circle (2017), The wonderful Mr. Rogers (2019), Borat: Follow-up Moveifilm (2020), News from the world (2020)

Awards (selection): Oscar for best actor in 1994 and 1995, Golden Globe in 1989, 1994, 1995 and 2001

Autograph address: Tom Hanks, c / o 42 West, 1840 Century Park East, Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA 90067, USA

