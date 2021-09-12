This Is What Kourtney Kardashian Says About Scott’s Blasphemy Attack

Sunday, September 12, 2021
Kourtney and Travis are said to have gotten engaged in July, according to the newspaper "Sun" in Las VegasPhoto: action press




It’s not getting any quieter around the love life of Kourtney Kardashian (42)! Actually, the reality TV star is happily assigned to Travis Barker (45). A few days ago, Scott Disick (38), her ex-boyfriend and the father of their three children, was nasty about their new relationship. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima (28) leaked a chat history in which Scott upset about Kourtney’s turtling. After the blasphemy action, an insider is now unpacking what Kourtney has to say about the incident. She is neither surprised nor shocked.

Kourtney Kardashian in Las Vegas, July 2021

The insider reports that People magazine that Scott had always found it hard to see Kourtney so happy with someone else. Despite the split, Scott and Kourtney still look after their children together. Mason (11), Penelope (9) and Reign (6) seem to get along well with Kourtney’s new boyfriend and that doesn’t seem to suit Scott at all. “Kourtney is disappointed that he repeatedly instigates drama, even though they actually manage to raise the children well together,” the insider says.




Kourtney Kardashian with her son Reign Disick

Kourtney is currently on vacation with Travis in Italy and shows her love publicly. According to the insider, she doesn’t want the drama to spoil her trip. After her return, she definitely wants to confront Scott and discuss what happened with him.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Italy


