These celebrity ladies have been single for years

September 21, 2020 – 11:41 am clock

All the single ladies!

“I haven’t dated men for five years.” With that clear statement, actress Drew Barrymore (45) drew attention this week. Charlize Theron (45) followed suit just two days later and made it clear: “I don’t feel lonely”. The two women are in good company, because the following famous actresses have also been single for years.

Drew Barrymore

It wasn’t until Tuesday that actress Drew Barrymore announced that she hadn’t been in a serious relationship for five years. In her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” she said in an interview with actress Jane Fonda (82) that she currently “has no capacity” for it. “I just don’t know where to put it.” Nevertheless, she is open to a relationship. “But I’m not actively looking for it.” The former child star is definitely ruling out a fourth wedding.

Barrymore can look back on an eventful love life: in 1991, at the tender age of 16, she was with Leland Hayward III for the first time. engaged. The engagement was broken up after a few months. After another brief liaison and engagement the following year with musician Jamie Walters (51), she married the bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994. After less than two months, the actress filed for divorce. Her second marriage to MTV presenter and comedian Tom Green (49) also failed in 2001, just a year after the wedding. This was followed by some relationships, including with her fellow actor Justin Long (42), which usually lasted no longer than a year. In 2012, Barrymore married the art dealer Will Kopelman. The divorce followed four years later. The two daughters Olive (8) and Frankie (6) come from the marriage.

Charlize Theron

After Barrymore’s confession, colleague Charlize Theron followed suit. She was a guest on Barrymore’s show on Thursday and revealed that she had also not dated anyone for more than five years. She is happy with her two adopted children, August and Jackson, and does not long for more. “I don’t feel lonely,” said Theron.

The Oscar winner separated from Hollywood star Sean Penn (60) in the summer of 2015, the two were a couple for two years. In the course of her career, Theron has been said to have had many affairs, including with Brad Pitt (56) or Keanu Reeves (56). Her relationship with rock singer Stephan Jenkins (55) lasted three years, until 2001. The following year she met Irish actor Stuart Townsend (47) on the film set of “Trapped”. Their love lasted eight years. Theron has never married to this day.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston (51) is under constant surveillance when it comes to her love life. After her failed marriage with Brad Pitt (56), innumerable affairs were imputed to her. After her wedding to Justin Theroux (49), the whole world was waiting for baby news. In a much-noticed blog entry in the “Huffington Post” with the title “For the Protocol”, the actress wrote down all the frustration in 2016. “I’m not pregnant – I’m fed up,” she said, among other things. “We are perfect even without a husband and children,” emphasized the former “Friends” star. “And we alone decide about our body.”







Aniston had her first public relationship from 1995 to 1998 with actor Tate Donovan (56). In 1998 she finally got together with Brad Pitt, and the wedding followed in 2000. The two were considered a real Hollywood dream couple until their divorce in 2005. Relationships followed with actor Vince Vaughn (50) and singer John Mayer (42), among others. In 2011 she made her relationship with the actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux official, with whom she starred in the comedy “Wanderlust – The Trip of Her Life”. The two married in 2015 and announced their separation in February 2018.

Angelina Jolie

She snatched the man from Jennifer Aniston: Angelina Jolie (45). But she wasn’t granted a happy ending either. In September 2016, she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt due to “irreconcilable differences”. In an interview with the British newspaper “Telegraph” a year later, she admitted: “I don’t like being single. Maybe sometimes it seems like I can make it, but I’m just trying to get through the day somehow. That is not what I wanted. “

Jolie has already had some headline-grabbing relationships. According to her own statements, she had her first at the age of 14. At the age of 20, she met the British actor Jonny Lee Miller (47) on the set of her film “Hackers” in 1995. She said yes to him in 1996 while she was allegedly in love with actress Jenny Shimizu (53) at the same time. The marriage broke up in 1999. From 2000 to 2003 she was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton (65). The marriage was considered wild and crazy, not least because they wore ampoules around their necks that contained each other’s blood.

In 2005, Jolie fell in love with her co-star Brad Pitt while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their love lasted twelve years, and they had been married since 2014. They have six children together, three of whom they adopted. The separation followed in 2016. The two are officially divorced under US law, but their divorce agreement has not yet been finalized. Her custody and maintenance dispute over the six children continues to concern the lawyers.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone (62) has been the dream of many men since “Basic Instinct”. But the actress has also been single for many years. The 62-year-old has even tried her luck with online dating. But when she tried to test the dating app Bumble, her account was blocked. “Some users reported to the dating app that it couldn’t really be me after all,” wrote Stone on Twitter. And she asked, “Hey Bumble, is it an exclusion criterion to be me?” However, Stone feels at home even without a partner. “I am super happy. And my happiness is related to the stability in my life. I have three wonderful children, I live in the same house that I have lived in for thirty years and have the same friends that I have always had”, she explained to RTL in an interview.

Stone married the television producer Michael Greenburg (69) in 1984, the marriage failed in 1987. Two engagements followed, which were broken up after a few months before she married the journalist Phil Bronstein (69) in 1998. Together they adopted son Roan. They have been divorced since 2004. Stone adopted two other boys and raised all three sons alone.