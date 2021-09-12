Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsThe most unbelievably romantic photos from Venice
News

The most unbelievably romantic photos from Venice

By Sonia Gupta
0
50




Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: The most beautiful photos from Venice

Photo: imago / Zuma Wire

11.09.2021 6:00 p.m.

It’s the most romantic reunion of the year and what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have delivered for an appearance at the Venice Film Festival tops everything!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to show their love to the whole world and what better time to do so than the currently ongoing 78th Venice Film Festival. Before the event, the couple strolled hand in hand through the streets of the Italian city, completely in love.

Many have waited a long time for such pictures of the Hollywood dream couple. So far, however, there have been few official photos of the two together – until now. After their high-profile boat trip on the waters of Venice (Amal and George Clooney send their regards!), The acting musician and the Oscar winner put on a breathtaking performance together on Friday evening. Visibly in love and floating absolutely on cloud nine, the two strolled over the red carpet.


Previous articleMore than a teen idol – Jennifer Lawrence turns 31
Next articleRisk of BTC / USD slipping not yet banned by Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv