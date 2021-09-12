The most unbelievably romantic photos from Venice

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: The most beautiful photos from Venice

11.09.2021 6:00 p.m.

It’s the most romantic reunion of the year and what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have delivered for an appearance at the Venice Film Festival tops everything!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to show their love to the whole world and what better time to do so than the currently ongoing 78th Venice Film Festival. Before the event, the couple strolled hand in hand through the streets of the Italian city, completely in love.

Many have waited a long time for such pictures of the Hollywood dream couple. So far, however, there have been few official photos of the two together – until now. After their high-profile boat trip on the waters of Venice (Amal and George Clooney send their regards!), The acting musician and the Oscar winner put on a breathtaking performance together on Friday evening. Visibly in love and floating absolutely on cloud nine, the two strolled over the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez happier than ever

Seldom have you seen such a famous woman as the actress and singer so warmly and, above all, honestly happy and radiant in a man’s arms. And even Ben Affleck can clearly be seen that he now seems to have finally found his own perfect happy ending.

17 years after the breakup sooooo happy! If this were to show a Hollywood quack, one would inevitably come to the conclusion: What nonsense – how unrealistic! The most incredible stories are still written by life …

Breathtaking look

Of course, as a couple, the two drew everyone’s attention, but Jennifer Lopez’s look also caused a lot of sensation. The singer appeared in a very low-cut white dress for the premiere of Affleck’s film “The Last Duel”. In any case, the 52-year-old made sure that all eyes were on her pompous fishtail dress. The figure-hugging robe had a high slit and the daring neckline was adorned with diamonds, which drew the attention even more to her ample bust.









Kissing, caressing and looking in love

J.Lo completed her breathtaking look with a shimmering silver clutch and high silver pumps with platform heels. She wore her caramel-colored mane in soft waves. Meanwhile, Ben looked gentlemanly chic in a black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie.

And the dream couple of the year couldn’t keep their hands off each other on the red carpet either. They kissed, exchanged tenderness with each other – amorous looks, deep hugs and hearty fits of laughter. You want to be freshly in love again.

Ben Affleck shows his love

The “Good Will Hunting” star in Venice always makes sure that the safety of his girlfriend comes first. In a very gallant and sweet way he made sure that she got safely ashore after the boat trip, before he got off the boat himself. The actor proudly held Jennifer’s hand the whole time before they both made their glamorous appearance and caused a real rush on the red carpet.

Reunion of the year

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together in the spring of this year and delivered the love sensation of the year. In 2002 the two were in a relationship for the first time, even wanted to get married – in 2004 the relationship broke up.

And now everything at the beginning. With these pictures you get the feeling: this time it works. But you can’t be so sure about Jennifer Lopez …