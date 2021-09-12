The latest and really good action film with Will Smith is now available for the home theater

Bad Boys For Life was the first blockbuster of 2020 and was therefore one of the most successful films of the pandemic year. By the way is that Action film with Will Smith surprisingly emotional and furious staged. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are clearly enjoying returning to their star roles.

Action hit with Will Smith: Why is Bad Boys for Life worth it on 4K Blu-ray?

Bad Boys 3 is a quick movie with spectacular car chases and shootouts. The 4K Blu-ray is currently the highest resolution format for home video discs there is. the high resolution enables more details and smoother movements when playing the films, the backgrounds become sharper, which is particularly important for blockbusters with large action display values ​​and elaborate equipment.









At Moviepilot, Bad Boys for Life has an average of 6.3.

After Bad Boys 3 comes Bad Boys 4: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return

The fourth part is an integral part of the simulation games. During an interview with Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer confirmed the plans for the sequel to Moviepilot. “I hope so, we’re working on a sequel. A writer is working on it right now.”

Said author is Chris Bremner, who already wrote part 3. That comes from a new report of Hollywood Reporters emerged. A new one is planned Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return in the leading roles.

The break between the current film and Bad Boys 4 should not be as long as the one between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys 3. There were still 17 years between the films because of budget problems, among other things.

