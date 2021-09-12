“The Giovanni Zarrella Show” with a successful debut on Saturday evening – fernsehserien.de

In terms of market share, ZDF was ahead of the first (11.9 percent) and RTL (9.5 percent) in the Saturday prime time with 16.2 percent. With the young viewers between 14 and 49 years, on the other hand, which is particularly important for RTL, the Cologne broadcaster had the better end for itself: Here they achieved a market share of 13.9 percent, while Eckart von Hirschhausen in the first took the middle place in the show three-way fight (9.0 percent) and the ZDF had to take over the red lantern (7.4 percent).









Sat.1 and ProSieben tried on Saturday evening to use feature films to get viewers to consume their commercials. Sat.1 was ahead of the game with the “Transformers” spin-off “Bumblebee” and was able to report 9.5 percent of the viewers relevant to advertising. ProSieben decided to show a recent terrorist case on 9/11 with the film “Boston” and brought 8.6 percent of young viewers to choose the film with Mark Wahlberg about an attack on the Boston Marathon, which had taken place in 2013.

In the reality area, more young viewers were interested in the four-hour “Kitchen Impossible” special “Kitchen Impossible 2020 – The Chef’s Diaries” at VOX (market share among 14- to 49-year-olds of 4.7 percent) than in a repeat of “Hartes Deutschland – Leben im Brennpunkt” on RTL Zwei, which came to just 3.1 percent.