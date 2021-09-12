The days of his event films like “Batman” or “Armageddon” are over · KINO.de

In a conversation with Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Affleck looked back on his career and emphasized that he would probably never play in event films again.

Known from: Born: August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California USA

August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California USA Jobs: Actor, producer, director, screenwriter

The start of a new year often brings changes with it: For filmmaker and actor Ben Affleck, on the one hand, the separation from Ana de Armas, but on the other hand, the realization that he is no longer willing to take part in big and spectacular event films As he now revealed in conversation with Sacha Baron Cohen in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” format. It was also about future projects and Cohen wanted to know from Affleck how he would decide which project to take on:

“At this point in my career, I’m a little older. I’m 48 so I don’t know how much longer I can pass as the ‘under-25’. But there are far more interesting roles. People I can identify with are much more interesting to me because I no longer have the ability to do something when I’m halfway bored and I hate it. “

Are you suddenly in the mood for the event film “Armageddon” by Michael Bay? Then watch it on Amazon in the stream

A driving factor here are his three children with Jennifer Garner. He doesn’t want to be separated from them for too long to film a project he can’t fully support.

“I only look for things that are also personal enrichment. I think my Armageddon days are behind me. “

“Armageddon” wanted to look realistic, but with oil drilling workers it is more in the Sci-Fi area. Do you want more of it? Then have a look here:









Streaming Tips of the Week: Kate, Palm Springs, and More

These projects are coming up soon at Ben Affleck

Sure, most of you should know Ben Affleck primarily for his big event films. Amazingly, he hadn’t shot that many of them in his career. In fact, there are only six films that fall into this category: Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Attack, Daredevil, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League “.

As a filmmaker, Affleck, who comes from the independent scene, is more interested in complex works such as “Gone Baby Gone – Das Kinderspiel” and “Argo”. Stories with characters that don’t serve as a starting point for the next action scene. As a performer, Affleck will also make a cameo in the DC film “The Flash”. Otherwise you will soon see him as King Charles VI at the side of his long-term friend Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (German theatrical release: October 14, 2021) can see. Affleck and Damon also wrote the script for this.

Just as interesting is his upcoming directorial work “Ghost town“And the” Deep Water “project. In “Ghost Town”, in which he also played, US soldiers during World War II had to make the Germans believe that the US Army had countless bases. The catch: these are just stores full of dolls and inflatable tanks.

In “Deep Water”, on the other hand, Affleck plays a husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order not to lose her. Then he is suspected of having something to do with the disappearance of their lovers. The US theatrical release is for August 13, 2021 planned.

2019 was the best year in cinema ever. And unfortunately the last correct one so far. Do you remember the films from this year? Test your knowledge:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.