Sofia Vergara: “Modern Family” star would like to have made boobs – people

Sofia Vergara (42, “Modern Family”) is according to “Forbes” the highest paid TV actress in Hollywood and one of the most beautiful women in the industry.

The Colombian also plays in the top league when it comes to bust size. Nevertheless, Vergara would like to have artificial breasts, as she said in an interview with “Vanity Fair”.

“My breasts are huge,” she tells the “Vanity Fair”. “Bra shopping has been a nightmare all my life. When I moved to Los Angeles, I found places like Frederick’s of Hollywood, which have bras for [Stripper] do.”

The actress continues: “Believe me: I wish I had made boobs. When I lie down, mine just hang down like that. That’s not funny. “

In an interview with “Vanity Fair” Vergara also tells about her fiancé, Hollywood hottie Joe Manganiello (38, “True Blood”, “Magic Mike”). The two almost never found each other for a bizarre reason: because of its attractiveness!

When the actress announced the separation from businessman Nick Loeb (39) in May 2014, Manganiello asked a “Modern Family” colleague for Vergara’s number. Your reaction: “No, he’s too good-looking.”

After the colleague persisted for two days, the Latina finally released her number. Vergara: “We talked a lot on the phone, and then he came to see me in New Orleans. We have been inseparable ever since. There is nothing about him that I would change other than the fact that he is four years younger than me. “