Sofía Vergara + Joe Manganiello: She wasn’t easy to get around

Sofía Vergara at Ellen DeGeneres: This is how Joe courted her

On the talk show by US comedian Ellen DeGeneres (57), series star Sofía Vergara (42) chatted about the first advances of her fiancé Joe Manganiello (38).

The two have been inseparable since July 2014, after the separation from Vergara’s long-time partner Nick Loeb (39). During a Hawaii vacation last December, the screen star took all courage after almost six months of relationship and asked for the hand of his loved one. Before it could get that far, however, he had to work hard.

“He practically had to force me on our first date,” the Cuban-born told DeGeneres. At the time, they had just been in a longstanding relationship and “Joe seemed like a lot of hard work.” In addition, the TV grace admitted that his good looks and the age difference were also reasons for her hesitation.









Manganiello didn’t give up, flew specially to New Orleans and finally won over his lady of the heart with this romantic action. “And then I had almost no other choice. He’s really a great guy and we got along great from the start,” enthuses the “Modern Family” star.

The couple recently moved in together and the wedding bells should ring soon. “I imagine that this will be a very big deal. I want it pompous,” the soon-to-be bride announced recently. Her fiancé is sure not to stand in the way of this wish.

