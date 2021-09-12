Slight corrections in the crypto market

On Monday there was a very positive development on the crypto market (Trending Topics reported). On the other hand, there will be some slight corrections on Tuesday (September 7th). There were losses at Cardano and Uniswap. Bitcoin remains stable at a value of 44,000 euros and a capitalization of 827 billion euros. Solana, on the other hand, is once again on the rise. The currency, about which there is currently a huge hype, has gained a whopping 28 percent in value in the past 24 hours.

El Salvador: Hope and Fear for Bitcoin Law Launch

With the renewed plus, the value of Solana is now 150 euros. That means an increase of 50 percent over the past week. The capitalization is 46 billion euros. In the meantime, Solana has left the meme currency Dogecoin far behind in terms of capitalization. This has lost eight percent in the past 24 hours. The value is 24 cents with a capitalization of 33 billion euros.

Uniswap and Cardano have both suffered losses of ten percent in the past 24 hours. Uniswap is valued at around 23 euros with a capitalization of 14.5 billion euros. Cardano is 2.22 euros with a capitalization of 73 billion euros. On the market as a whole, the capitalization is stable at 1.9 trillion euros.









Top stories

Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador

Today the time has come: The Central American country El Salvador has implemented the long-awaited amendment to the law, according to which Bitcoin will become legal tender. At the start, the government bought 200 BTC to distribute it to the population. However, this measure is controversial. While the government and crypto traders cheer, much of the population is fearful. Experts also warn against the volatility of the currency (Trending Topics reported).

NFL bans teams from crypto advertising and NFTs

In the sports world, NFTs are currently very popular, especially when it comes to fan tokens. But now there is a damper in a huge division in the USA: American football. The US professional league NFL has banned all teams and members from crypto sponsorship and advertising, as well as the sale of NFTs, reports Cointelegraph. This ban should at least apply until the league has enforced clear rules for digital fan tokens.

FTX increases NFT fee after fish spam

The FTX crypto exchange is currently struggling with a flood of spam with its NFT coinage. According to Decrypt, trolls just kept sending pictures of fish for new NFTs. As a result, FTX recently increased the fee for minting from ten dollars to a whopping 500 dollars. However, the price is now at the normal level, and the exchange also wants to repay the fees that have been high in the meantime.