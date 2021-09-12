Sunday, September 12, 2021
Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabello: You Dare to Take the Next Step – Video

By Arjun Sethi
Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabello
You dare to take the next step in your relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are happy to welcome an addition to the family! In the video you can see the cute puppy Tarzan.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are deeply in love – and let the whole world share in their happiness! A new family member should now crown their love.




Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 23, can’t keep their hands off each other! Whether on the red carpet, in the restaurant or even on Instagram: The two pop stars are simply floating on cloud nine – and everyone can hear that.

Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabello have a dog

From now on, however, the cuddles should be a little different: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have adopted a puppy! The cute dog named Tarzan is already keeping the two megastars on their toes – boredom in lockdown will not arise for now.

Are the wedding bells ringing soon?

After Mendes and Cabello have already introduced the cute addition to the family via Instagram, their fans now suspect that an engagement is only a matter of time. After all, the two lovebirds have grown together quite a bit in the last few weeks …

Sources used: Instagram

