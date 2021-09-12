Sci-fi cult Pitch Black with Vin Diesel in four stylish media books

Vin Diesel’s career is based on three films, all of which have a special focus on action. In addition to The Fast and the Furious and xXx – Triple X, this includes Pitch Black – Planet of Darkness. Now the appears grim science fiction film as a mediabook in four different versions.

Vin Diesel’s Pitch Black in four limited mediabooks

From now on you can four mediabooks from Pitch Black pre-order to complete your Blu-ray collection. If you’re interested, you should be quick to hit, because the mediabooks are strictly limited. Below you will find the most important information about the new releases.

Pitch Black’s mediabooks will be released on January 29, 2021 and come in four versions that differ in their design.

Both the Blu-ray and the DVD of the film are included. There is also a 24-page booklet, which offers additional texts on Pitch Black. And if you want to find out how the film was made, a making-of takes you behind the scenes.

The four limited Pitch Black media books come with the following language and subtitle options:









Languages: German (DTS-HD 5.1), English (DTS-HD 5.1), Italian (DTS-HD 5.1), French (DTS-HD 5.1), Spanish (DTS)

Subtitles: German, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Greek, Croatian

The running length of the main film is given as 108 minutes. This is available in the aspect ratio: 16: 9 – 2.35: 1. Amazon also offers a Box with all three Riddick films * at.

Is Vin Diesel returning as the sci-fi hero Riddick?

Vin Diesel has returned to the cinema twice as Riddick so far. Pitch Black (2000) was followed by Riddick: Chronicles of a Warrior (2004) and Riddick (2013). Most recently, the actor announced that the script for a fourth part exists. He also teased one in 2016 Spin-off series called Merc City.

An official start has not yet been announced for the film or for the series. In this respect, it is currently unclear whether the story of Riddick will continue at all. Vin Diesel is at least confident and the numbers from the last film (especially in the home theater market) prove him right.

