Robert Downey Jr.’s plan is a bad idea

Can that Concept of success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) repeat again? For over 12 years, Kevin Feige’s comic film franchise has had a massive impact on the current cinema landscape and has shown that viewers are now most longing for long-term, constantly networked stories and characters.

At a recent appearance, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. spoke about how he would like to build another MCU-style universe. He sees the Sherlock Holmes films as the basis for this, for which he has slipped into the leading role of the famous detective in two films so far. However, Downey Jr.’s plan for a large crime universe already has a number of flaws.

A Sherlock Holmes universe lacks the abundance of characters as in Marvel

The biggest advantage of the MCU is that of nearly inexhaustible number of superhero templates and charactersthat the studio can draw from. Kevin Feige and his team have shown that they can even integrate bulky superheroes like the weird Guardians of the Galaxy seamlessly into their cinema universe.

After the great story of the Avengers has been concluded with Endgame, the upcoming phase 4 of the MCU is already waiting with brand new hero characters that are reconnected step by step for a great shared story.

In the video we take a closer look at phase 4 of the MCU

Too Much Marvel? | Can MCU convince phase 4 after the endgame?

Such a universe that through long planning ahead and a huge pool of characters and stories is created, the source material for Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Homes barely exudes.

The focus is always on the iconic detective and his loyal companion Dr. Watson. The two previous Robert Downey Jr. films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes 2: Game in the Shadows also relied on this dynamicswhere the Iron Man star and Jude Law pass the ball to each other.

Otherwise it falls Sherlock Holmes figure staff too thin to justify various spin-off excursions for a common, large universe. An origin story of how archenemy Moriarty became the villain? A romantic comedy about the relationship between Watson and Mary? Or a whole film about the competition between Sherlock and his brother Mycroft over who is the more brilliant mind of the two?

Such spontaneously woven ideas do not even sound absurd, but with that a large part of the well-known characters from Arthur Conan Doyle’s works is already used up. Really exciting is the idea of ​​a Sherlock Holmes universe in which the two most important characters are pushed to the edge, not exactly.









© Warner bros. Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock and Jude Law as Watson

Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes brand continues to fade

Another key advantage of the MCU is that iron continuity, with which the studio releases new films year after year. The comparatively short pauses between the individual blockbusters in particular ensure that the audience continues to be dragged along without being able to think too much about alternatives.

In the Sherlock Holmes films with Robert Downey Jr., things are very different. The second part dates from 2011 and until the planned third part appears, lie 10 years between the two films. Even if Guy Ritchie’s first two Sherlock Holmes films were big box office hits, it wasn’t even two years between them at the time.

By now it should Interest in the Sherlock Holmes brand with the face of Robert Downey Jr. waned significantly to have. In addition, the Sherlock series with Benedict Cumberbatch won a large fan base shortly after the movies and the portrayal of the Marvel star is likely to have replaced the character in the public perception to some extent.

Even so, a Sherlock Holmes universe is not doomed to failure

Netflix recently showed that the surname Holmes can still produce hits these days. Enola Holmes with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role of Sherlock’s younger sister and The Witcher star Henry Cavill in the role of the famous detective was released just one day after the release most watched Netflix title .

Of course it is not exactly meaningfulto compare the success of a movie on a streaming service with the potential of an entire universe. Perhaps, in the end, Robert Downey Jr. will also follow the current multiverse trend of Marvel and DC to bring his Sherlock Holmes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s interpretation and Henry Cavill’s detective together in the end?

Just wanting to build on the existing brand with Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes and in the third part, whenever that should still appear, makeshift new figures for possible spin-offs to throw it in, but it already sounds like a bad idea.

Do you think a Sherlock Holmes universe can work MCU style?