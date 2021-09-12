Robert Downey Jr. plans Sherlock Holmes Universe based on the Marvel model

Robert Downey Jr .: This is what his “mystery verse” about detective Sherlock Holmes should look like based on the Marvel model

When Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of Iron Man, he probably had no idea how big it would be, that he would be part of a whole universe: the Marvel Universe. Now he has announced that he wants to create his own universe – around the character of Sherlock Holmes, the master detective, whom he has already played twice. A third film is now to follow – and, if Downey Jr. has its way, many more. The actor and his wife, producer Susan Downey, even have a name: “Mystery-verse”. (Also read: Robert Downey Jr. becomes Tony Stark: This is how the Hollywood star wants to save the world)

Robert Downey Jr .: Sherlock Holmes is supposed to be more than a trilogy

As part of the “Fast Company Innovation Festival”, the actor pointed out that the films about the famous detective, in which he plays the lead role alongside Jude Law, have the potential to be more than just a trilogy. “Right now we really feel like there is no crime universe anywhere. And Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in this field to this day,” said the actor. “So it is clear to me, why should we do a third film if we are unable to bring out real multifaceted jewels about other times and elements?” (Also interesting: The Robert Downey Jr. watch collection)

Third Sherlock film starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law is slated for release in December

The third episode of Sherlock Holmes, a character that has gained even more prominence through the new Netflix film “Enola Holmes”, is slated for release this December – if the pandemic allows it. As of now, there are no specific plans to expand the story beyond the third installment, but Susan Downey pointed out that the latest film brings the characters and story to a point that could lead to further formats. One could, for example, imagine a cooperation with HBO or the streaming service HBO Max. (Worth reading: “Enola Holmes” – the trailer for the film with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes)

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t want to just copy the Marvel formula

Robert Downey Jr., who made it clear that he will not be returning to the Marvel Universe, spearheaded the franchise when he played Iron Man – the film marked the start of an entire universe that in more than 10 years would become a perfect one interlocking world where characters, stories, different timelines and even formats are perfectly interwoven. However, Downey Jr. indicated that he did not simply want to copy the Marvel formula: “We are not copycats! We do not want to just do what has already been done elsewhere. But I think such a model has taken on a larger dimension. ” (Also Read: Film Tips For Entrepreneurs: These 9 Films Will Motivate You To Success)

