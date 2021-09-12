Sunday, September 12, 2021
Risk of BTC / USD slipping not yet banned by Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – After that, the largely on the spot. The external characteristic of this development are the last four trading days, the fluctuation ranges of which remained within the Tuesday counterparts. Nonetheless, the consolidation is pointing downwards and the recent price losses caused the trend-relevant 200-day line to be undershot at $ 45,860. The 50-day line, which is also important, is currently being tested at $ 45,384. However, since the candle bodies of the last few days have been relatively small, a decision has not yet been made.

In the short term, a spurt above Thursday’s high at $ 47,305 would dissolve the upward consolidation and thus pave the way towards $ 49,086.

Above all, this last-mentioned resistance has to be overcome in order to negate the short-term negative chart position. After that, it could surge to the recent interim highs of $ 52,700. Over $ 53,600 there is even an attack on the record high of $ 64,700.

On the downside, however, the recent low of $ 43,300 will play a key role. A slide below this zone would deal a deep blow to Bitcoin. Ultimately, consequential losses in the direction of $ 39,500 to $ 37,570 would be expected.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell assets. The article also does not purport to predict the development of the Bitcoin price. This is only a subsequent comment on the BTC development, Bitcoin investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.




Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
