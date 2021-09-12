Rihanna buys dream villa in Beverly Hills for 13 million francs

This house can be seen. Rihanna (33) reached deep into her pockets for her new home. For around 13 million francs, she bought a new property in Beverly Hills, California, as “The Real Deal” writes. It is said to have been her most expensive property purchase so far. But it was a good buy for Rihanna. Originally the house was advertised for over 14 million francs.
The 706 square meter villa has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is also a large kitchen, a fitness studio and a guest house. The villa also has a library and its own bar. A refreshing dip is also provided thanks to the pool. Particularly inviting: the cozy outdoor fireplace. One or the other barbecue party can be celebrated here.
Famous neighbor
The house offers great privacy. It cannot be seen from the street behind all the high hedges and gates. The modern country house style property is on the same street as her “FourFiveSeconds” colleague Paul McCartney (78) lives. The house was built in 1938. However, it has been massively renovated to combine both contemporary and traditional design elements. (bsn)