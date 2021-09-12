Sunday, September 12, 2021
Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky: The rapper is so honestly committed to his love

By Sonia Gupta
A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fashion Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall, London

A $ AP Rocky professes his love for Rihanna

In an interview with “GQ”, A $ AP called Rocky Rihanna “My Lady” and admitted that she is the love of his life. “It’s so much better when you’ve found the one. It’s probably worth as much as a million of the others,” says the previous womanizer and admits that he feels comfortable in monogamy: “I think when you know it then you know. She is the one. “




Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky (far left in the back of the door) are caught in LA in April 2021. Photo: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA / GC Images

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna: How long have they been a couple?

Rumors of a relationship between the two first surfaced in 2013 when A $ AP Rocky openeder on Rihanna’s “Diamond World Tour,” but it wasn’t until January 2019 that they were spotted on multiple dates and are reportedly in a serious relationship. In July of the same year, Rihanna caused a stir in this context by hiring A $ AP Rocky as an ambassador for her new skin care brand Fenty Skin.

This article appeared in the original on Vogue.co.jp.


