People of the day: Selena Gomez criticizes Facebook

Selena Gomez, 28, US pop singer, has blamed social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in connection with the unrest in Washington before and in the Capitol. This is “the result of allowing people with hatred in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together,” wrote Gomez on Twitter. To do this, she tagged platform executives and appealed: “Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki – you all abandoned the American people today, and I hope you will fix things in the future. “

(Photo: AP)

Hugh Grant, 60, British actor, has undergone a metamorphosis. "After the past four or five projects, I'm a little different now," he told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. He respects himself more when it comes to acting. The Londoner, known from romantic comedies, used to just enjoy watching a finished film. Now he can enjoy almost the entire production. "Now, after a day on the film set, I can sometimes think, 'Man, we were pretty good at that scene".









(Photo: Eugene Gologursky / AFP)

Rupert Grint, 32, British actor (“Harry Potter” films), has moved on. “It definitely changed my perspective on things, but also in a helpful way … It was something I never really had an idea about,” he told the online magazine Comicbook.com about his fatherhood. “It’s a completely different love.” Among other things, being a father helped him to empathize with the loss of a child in his role in the series “Servant” (Apple TV +). In May 2020, Grint and his partner Georgia Groome had their first daughter Wednesday.

(Photo: Virginia Mayo / dpa)

Greta Thunberg, 18, climate activist, has high hopes for upcoming US President Joe Biden. The change in the White House could certainly mean a big step forward in the fight against the climate crisis, said the Swedish climate activist of the German press agency in Scandinavia. Whether Biden is the right man to turn the climate around remains to be seen. “There is some pressure on him, to say the least,” said Thunberg. However, one should not let up in the demands for more climate protection and hope that everything will be fine under Biden.