Penny Dreadful | Eva Green and Josh Hartnett say goodbye forever

Eva Green and Josh Hartnett say goodbye to the series business for the time being, because the third season of Penny Dreadful was the last. Yesterday the final of the 3rd season was broadcast in the USA and once again delighted fans. Series creator John Logan announced the end of the series and at the same time that he had designed the series exactly for these three seasons and with the grand finale Eva Green’s character Vanessa Ives gave the end what it deserves. With Penny Dreadful, a great and innovative series disappears from the series landscape. Season 1 is highly recommended for those who have not yet dared to do it.

Penny Dreadful – Farewell

In the third season we see LuPone (“American Horror Story”) as Dr. Seward, Wes Studi (“Hell On Wheels,” A Million Ways to Die in the West) as Kaetenay, Josh Hartnett (“Black Hawk Down”) as Ethan, and Timothy Dalton as Sir Malcolm. Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney) and Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) are of course also there. The other cast consists of Sarah Greene (Hecate) and Simon Russell Beale (Ferdinand Lyle), Shazad Latif (The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) as Dr. Henry Jekyll, Christian Camargo (“Dexter”, The Hurt Locker) as Dr. Alexander Sweet, Sam Barnett (2012, Jupiter Ascending) as Jessica Barden (“Far from the Madding Crowd”) as Justine, Perdita Weeks (“The Tudors”) as Catriona Hartdegan and Rory Kinnear (as The Creature) and Harry Treadaway (as Dr. Frankenstein).

