Sunday, September 12, 2021
Parent Date: Emily Blunt’s husband had to eat raw meat

By Arjun Sethi
John Krasinski (40) first meeting with the in-laws did not go entirely to his liking. The director has been happily married to Emily Blunt (37) since 2010, and they have two young daughters together. But at the beginning of the partnership, the American had to overcome one hurdle: getting to know his future in-laws in Great Britain. Out of courtesy John bitten into raw meat.

First met John and Emily’s Parents in London, like his 37-year-old sweetheart The Guardian told. This also included the traditionally British Sunday roast. A roast with roasted potatoes, vegetables and mint sauce is served. “My father prefers to prepare the meat almost raw”she admits. Her husband, who was born in Massachusetts, prefers his meat to be “medium”, that is, almost well-done, like Emily betrayed. In order to make a good first impression, John literally bit his way through!

“I now have an eternal memory of how John tried to come to terms with the situation “, enjoyed himself Emily about the incident. That doesn’t seem to have deterred the 40-year-old. Not just family Emily and he happy. The two of them also work successfully as a team for the “A Quiet Place” films, for example.




John Krasinski, actor
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, 2020
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the “A Quiet Place” premiere in London


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
