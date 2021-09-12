“Ocean’s 9”: What are the chances of a sequel

“Ocean’8” has brought together great stars with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Co. But does that also mean that we can look forward to “Ocean’s 9”?

About ten years after the “Ocean’s” trilogy with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, “Ocean’s 8” was released in 2018 with a female main cast around Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Awkwafina. But what about a sequel here? Is it “Ocean’s 9” give?





Is Ocean’s 9 coming? That is known

In itself, “Ocean ‘8” is a completed film that theoretically leaves no questions unanswered. However, this was also the case in the main series. And besides: The title “Ocean’s 8” alone has the potential for a sequel. Because potential “Ocean’s 9” and “Ocean’s 10” could fill the gap to Steven Sonderbergh’s trilogy. We remember its main series:









“Ocean’s 11” (2001)

“Ocean’s 12” (2004)

“Ocean’s 13” (2007)

In fact, that was the filmmaker’s idea too. In an interview, Gary Ross, who directed Ocean’8, reveals: “He said we could [Ocean’s] make eight, nine and ten – and then we would have had enough of them “(via CinemaBlend).

However, we are not aware of any public conversations that could leak what it looks like with “Ocean’s 9”.

“Ocean’8” was not a great success financially

One of the reasons for this is that the film wasn’t a great success financially. On a budget of $ 70 million, he brought in just $ 297 million (according to BoxOfficeMojo). For comparison, these are the earnings of the predecessor:

Movie budget Worldwide revenue “Ocean’s 11” $ 85,000,000 $ 450,717,150 “Ocean’s 12” $ 110,000,000 $ 362,744,280 “Ocean’s 13” $ 36,133,403 $ 311,312,624

The reviews are also rather mediocre. In the review collection site Rotten Tomatoes, 69 percent of 363 critics rate the film as at least “good”. At IMDb, more than 200,000 users give it an average of 6.3 out of 10 stars. Although this is not the greatest success, it is not a total failure either.

“Ocean’9”: Sarah Paulson would like a sequel

At the beginning of 2019, Sarah Paulson explained in an interview with E! News that she would like to shoot “Ocean’9”. However, this does not mean at the same time that a sequel could actually take place. Since it has been so quiet about a sequel so far, we rate the chances as rather slim.

But even without a potential “Ocean’9” there are numerous films with women in the leading roles. For example, Emma Stone becomes the eponymous villain again in “Cruelle 2”. And we see Alicia Vikander again in “Tomb Raider 2” as Lara Croft.

Sources: CinemaBlend, BoxOfficeMojo, IMDb, E! News

