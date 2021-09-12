Sunday, September 12, 2021
Nicole Kidman reveals the secret of her marriage to Keith

By Vimal Kumar
Open words from Nicole Kidman (53)! The Hollywood great and her husband Keith Urban (53) have been going through life together more or less scandal-free for many years. It wasn’t until June of this year that the two lovebirds celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, thereby proving that relationships within the dream factory can last for a long time. Now the pretty actress has revealed her secret of success for a harmonious marriage!

With the American magazine TV WEEK spoke Nicole now about her role in the new series “The Undoing”. The 53-year-old plays a woman who is getting divorced after discovering that her husband lied to her from the start. In her private life, however, it is very different, the actress emphasized in the interview. Mutual trust is the most important thing in her partnership with the country star, she continued. “Trust is an important part of our culture,” she said, however, that the topic is of general relevance in all interpersonal relationships.

They have a very good love affair, which is a calming place for them in turbulent times Nicole continue in conversation. “He is a very strong, warm and kind man. I am very happy to have him in my life”, raved about the “Australia” actress Keith and seems to be enjoying the time with him even after 14 years together.




Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in November 2020
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, 2016
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, 2020


Vimal Kumar
