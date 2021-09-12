Newcomer Jabari Banks: Will Smith’s successor in the Prince of Bel Air reboot has been found – entertainment

The successor to Will Smith in the “The Prince of Bel-Air” reboot has been unveiled. Photo: imago / Future Image





The successor to Will Smith in the reboot of “The Prince of Bel-Air” was officially unveiled. Newcomer Jabari Banks will take on the role.

Hollywood star Will Smith (52, “The pursuit of happiness”) has cast his star role in the cult sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” (1990-1996) for the upcoming new edition on the streaming service Peacock. Newcomer Jabari Banks, who, like Smith, hails from West Philadelphia, will take on his role in the highly anticipated series reboot.









The award-winning actor revealed on Tuesday in a YouTube video that showed how Smith surprised his successor with this news. The coveted role will be Banks’ first TV role, Deadline reports.

New edition planned as a drama

The new edition of the 1990s sitcom is being developed by the production company Westbrook Studios by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith (49). So far, two seasons have been ordered from the streaming service. The reboot is to be turned into a drama and tell of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of western Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. Whether Will Smith himself will play in the drama version of “The Prince of Bel-Air” has not yet been confirmed or denied.





