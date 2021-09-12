New insights into “News from the World” with Tom Hanks

“Neues aus der Welt” takes place in 1870, five years after the end of the civil war. Hanks is on the road as veteran Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who travels as a messenger through the wild and still inaccessible western United States. In Texas he made the acquaintance of ten-year-old Johanna (Zengel), who had lived for years in the indigenous Kiowa people and who adopted their customs. However, her future should be different: she should stay with her relatives against her will – and Kidd should accompany her on the way there. For the two of them, an adventurous journey through the wilderness begins with an unknown destination.

Helena Zengel is happy about the Golden Globe nomination









It’s not the first time Hollywood star Hanks and director Greengrass have worked together. In 2014 they received an Oscar nomination for their thriller “Captain Phillips”. And Zengel also sniffed plenty of award air in her younger years. In 2019 she was nominated for the European Film Prize as best actress in “Systemsprenger”, and in 2020 she received the German Film Prize for best leading actress for that film.

The historical drama “News from the World” could also help the twelve-year-old to win another award. She was recently nominated for a Satellite Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. The awards ceremony will take place on February 15th, February 28th and April 4th.

spot on news