Netflix casts Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Co

Oscar winner Adam McKay, known for comedies such as “The big short“,”Vice“,”Anchorman“And the HBO series Succession, has for its new Netflix flick”Don’t look up“Probably the most impressive cast since Steven Soderbergh”Ocean’s Eleven” compiled. Jennifer Lawrence was determined beforehand.









The following names are new on board: Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Timothee Chalamet (“Dune“), Matthew Perry (Friends), Jonah Hill (Maniac), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday“), Tomer Sisley (“largo“) And the two musicians Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. Rob Morgan (Stranger Things) was also there before. Some of the newcomers had been talking for a long time.

DiCaprio let the director and screenwriter McKay fidget the longest. His management first had to ensure that the actor would also appear in the new Scorsese flick “Killers of the Flower Moon“Can play along, which obviously has priority for him. DiCaprio’s participation is also a great success for Netflix, after having flirted with him several times on other projects. To date, he was one of the last great Hollywood stars to never appear on the streaming service. Incidentally, “Killers of the Flower Moon“Appear on a VOD platform, namely on Apple TV +.

The information about “Don’t look up“Are still quite rare. The story revolves around two astronomers who want to warn humanity that a gigantic meteorite will destroy the earth in six months. The exact distribution of roles is currently not known. Presumably the central duo is played by DiCaprio and Lawrence. By the way, despite the dark subject matter, the film is described as a comedy …