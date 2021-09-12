Natalie Portman explains why she is missing from Thor 3

In the first two Thor films, Natalie Portman was still one an integral part of the MCU and in the role of scientist Jane Foster made the acquaintance of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the god of thunder, as one of the first people. In Thor 2, she was even allowed to visit his home town of Asgard, albeit under complicated circumstances.

Taika Waitits Thor 3: Decision Day, however, had to do without the Oscar winner and instead introduced Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as Thor’s new mate. Now the actress actually delivers simple explanation for their absence in Thor 3.

Before Thor 4: That’s why Jane Foster was missing in Thor 3

As from a report by Cinema blend is apparent, be the Locations of Thor 3 responsible for the absence of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster:

They came up to me. Obviously, I wasn’t part of Thor 3 because of the places he’s set in. He did not play on earthon which my figure is located.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor 2

Although Thor visited Earth briefly at the beginning of the third part, he got due to the new threat from Hela no opportunityto visit his former girlfriend and then had to find his way around a completely strange planet.

In Thor 4, Natalie Portman becomes Thor herself

For Thor 4: Love and Thunder, however, the actress returns brilliantly and becomes the new Thor himself Swinging the hammer Mjolnir.

They came up to me with the idea for the fourth part and said, ‘We have this idea, which is based on a storyline in the comics, in Jane too Lady Thor will.’ I found that very exciting. And of course with Taika [Waititi], besides, I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much.

It’s exciting to work with them again and I’m very excited to be waving the hammer.

So Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU and will be part of Marvel’s Phase 4. Until then, we’ll have to be patient a little longer.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder is expected to start on 10/28/2021 in theaters.

