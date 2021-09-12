MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Nominees and Winners! Here’s how to see the VMAs live tonight

Justin Bieber is a big favorite at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 when the coveted awards are presented tonight in New York. Read who else is nominated and how they see the show live here.

Justin Bieber was last with the MTV Video Music Awards occurred. In 2015 the pop star fired with the song “What Do You Mean?” at the gala. Now the Canadian will be there again when the coveted prizes are awarded in New York on September 12th.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021: The VMA nominees at a glance

The 27-year-old Bieber (“Stay”, “Peaches”) also leads the field of candidates this year with seven nominations. Singer Megan Thee Stallion follows closely behind with six chances to win. For every five there are several artists, including Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled featuring Drake, Doja Cat featuring SZA, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd are competing for the top prize “Video of the Year”.

For the VMA prizes, fans can vote online for their favorites. The trophy is a “Moonman” – a little astronaut on the moon who holds an MTV flag in his hand. You will find an overview of all categories here at this point.

MTV VMAs 2021 will be moderated by Doja Cat

US singer Doja Cat (25, “Planet Her”) will host the award ceremony for the first time MTV Video Music Awards to stand on the stage. At the awards ceremony, which has been held since 1984, musicians and actors such as Kevin Hart, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus have led through the show in the past.









Doja Cat is also part of the celebrity line-up alongside artists such as Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello at the trophy show on September 12th in New York’s Barclays Center.

VMA winner 2021: Foo Fighters receive first “Global Icon Award”

The Foo Fighters around front man Dave Grohl (52) are honored for their long careers and receive the first “Global Icon Award” at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The price will be added to the program “after it was awarded to the MTV Europe Music Awards has been the standard for a long time, “said the US music broadcaster MTV.

The Global Icon Award is intended to celebrate artists and bands “whose unparalleled careers and enduring influence form a unique global success in music and beyond.” In addition, the rock band has the chance to win three more prizes at the VMAs in the categories of choreography, camera and best rock video (“Shame Shame”). As MTV announced, the Foo Fighters will also perform live at the awards ceremony.

All other winners can be found here on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Watch the MTV Video Music Awards on TV and live for free tonight

The preliminary reports for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 start at 00.30 a.m. on the night from Sunday (September 12th, 2021) to Monday (September 13th, 2021). The pre-show will be broadcast on MTV and also on the MTV Twitter account transfer. The actual award ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 begins at 2 a.m. You can also watch the show live on MTV or on MTV.com. The live stream for MTV Germany is running here.

