Mads Mikkelsen in portrait – “I looked around and thought, what idiots!”

– “I looked around and thought, what idiots!” The Dane, who is often employed in Hollywood, also turns hit after hit in his home country – the more absurd the better. No wonder, he is currently the best actor in the world. Matthias Lerf

Mads Mikkelsen, 55, sees himself surrounded by crazy people in the new comedy “Riders of Justice” – although the word “idiot” is meant as a compliment for him, of course.





Photo: Riccardo Ghilardi / Contour by Getty Images

«Should I strip naked? And so climb Mount Everest? ” Mads Mikkelsen naturally asks rhetorical questions. But the actor does not hide the fact that he would do this. Extreme roles do not deter him, on the contrary. The only condition: “The director has to convince me of the sense of the undertaking. If the fire spreads to me, I’ll do anything. “

Mikkelsen is connected via Zoom from Denmark. He made the picture function during the conversation. S.o you cannot see whether he still has the imposing beard that he flaunts in the film “Riders of Justice”. He didn’t have to be persuaded for long to let it grow: Director Anders Thomas Jensen is known for the crazy games he plays with his favorite actor. Mikkelsen: «Should he ever suggest something conventional to me, I would answer: D.hat doesn’t work, it’s not you! “