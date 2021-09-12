“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami” – BZ Berlin

Love is when he carries it on his hands ?! Megan Fox (34) loves how she and her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (30) lose the ground under their feet and float on cloud nine. And he seems to be all too happy to show her that she is his princess.

The musician and the actress have been inseparable since summer 2020, Megan has long since filed for divorce from her ex Brian Austin Green (47, three children). And her newcomer pulls out all the stops when it comes to impressing his dream woman.

When Machine Gun Kelly was on his way to the NBC studios in New York City on Saturday to appear on the 1st “Saturday Night Live” edition of the New Year, he had his Megan in tow.

First, the two were photographed as they came arm in arm from a hotel where they had previously stayed together. But when they got to the entrance to the TV studios and saw the crowd waiting, Machine Gun Kelly made short work of it.









Whoops, he carried his Megan in arms through the crowd. She was crazy about this token of love from her rock prince and shone like the dear sun. And he was happy because she was happy. Sweet.

The two seem to be doing really well. He is doing drug therapy because of her and recently said: “At the moment my drug of choice is luck”. And she already raved about him in the highest tones:

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. Everything with him is completely overwhelming. It’s so powerful and so beautiful at the same time. “

Because Megan was recently spotted wearing a sparkling ring, the rumor mill was already bubbling that the lovebirds had already got engaged. The actress apparently only has one thing to say about this: In her Instagram story, she posted a Buld of herself with a massive ring on her left ring finger that read “Fu ** You”. There was also a smiley that rolls its eyes.