Sunday, September 12, 2021
“Lord of the Rings & Hobbit Middle-earth Collection” from autumn on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

By Arjun Sethi
August 31, 2021 (Karsten Serck)

Last autumn, in parallel to the “Lord of the Rings” & “Hobbit” Ultra HD Blu-ray release, Warner announced another “Middle Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition” for the summer of 2021, which in addition to the Ultra HD Blu-rays also includes the ” The Hobbit “trilogy on Blu-ray Disc and” The Lord of the Rings “as a remastered Blu-ray Disc trilogy as well as new bonus material should be included.

The summer is almost over with no new releases from the Shire, but at least the release date for the big Middle-earth box is known from the USA: There the 31 disc set with the theatrical versions and “extended versions” of all six JRR Tolkien- Film adaptations will be published on October 26th, 2021.

The set also includes a 64-page booklet and 7 “Travel Poster” cards.




In addition, there is a bonus Blu-ray Disc with new extras that were recently tested by the FSK. This is a “Cannes Film Festival Presentation Reel” with a running time of almost 27 minutes as well as three “The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion” specials on the individual “Lord of the Rings” films with a total running time of over 100 minutes.

Recordings of the “The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion” specials took place in the spring of 2021 with the participation of Peter Jackson and presenter Stephen Colbert, and some of them have already been shown as a cinema event in the USA.

In Germany the “Lord of the Rings & Hobbit Middle-earth Collection” will be released on October 28th, 2021.

