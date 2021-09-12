Look at Vice for the music, not Christian Bale

Update: After Vice – The Second Man on Amazon was initially only available as a stream with various rental and purchase options, the film has now arrived on the Prime offer.

In the bitter satire Vice – The Second Man, Christian Bale slips into the role of the American politician Dick Cheney. It’s not a flattering portrait of the 46th Vice President of the United States: director Adam McKay shows us one disgusting politician monsterthat manipulates the people around it and abuses its power.

Vice on Amazon: Music is more important than Christian Bale

As of today, the film is available as a stream on Amazon. Two years ago it caused a sensation, mainly because of Christian Bale’s grotesque Dick Cheney transformation. Much more important, however, is another component of the film, namely the film music composed by Nicholas Britell. She pulls us into this biopic – and that up extremely clever way.

How does music do that? We’re looking at that here.

Without the soundtrack, Vice would be lost. This becomes evident in the first few minutes of the film when Adam McKay introduces his protagonist, although he actually only wants to exhibit it as a disgusting package. His Dick Cheney is an attraction, a caricature, a distorted reflection of the real personality and the America in which it moves.

Adam McKay is so careful to provoke bewilderment among us viewers that it is impossible to approach the person behind the facade of make-up and method acting and to get a glimpse into his head. Nicholas Britell works much more skillfully at the musical background of the film, which does not focus on cynical undertones.

Nicholas Britell’s soundtrack is the key to Vice

Britain’s aim is to understand how this man from nowhere could become one of the most powerful masterminds of US politics. To do this, he first outlines a musical leitmotif, The Lineman, which expresses Dick Chaney’s political vision. Unlimited possibilities emerge as if we were gazing with him into the fog of dawn.

Gradually these sounds solidify and lay the foundation for Chaney’s career.

We hear a prologue that begins in the dark, before powerful wind instruments chase away the fog at dawn and pave the way to the White House. At the same time, Nicholas Britell begins to question the protagonist, because his sheet metal not only shines with confidence, but also transports it something scary, something unreliable that simmers in secret – a warning signal.

The complete Vice soundtrack by Nicholas Britell To the deal

Here the music heralds the many intrigues that Dick Cheney will set in motion during the course of the film in order to strengthen his influence in politics. If we just look at Christian Bale in his mask, it’s hard to find that threatening personality Grab Dick Cheney. But if Nicholas Britell’s music is added, it becomes understandable which monster we look in the eyes.









The Vice soundtrack takes you into the maze of power

But we’re not shaking yet, because the Vice soundtrack hides numerous distractions that allow us to understand Dick Cheney’s wave of success. How did this flawed man get to the top of America? Groovy jazz and playful funk give us the answer.

Though we’d have to shake our heads in disbelief, the music illustrates the outrageous ease with which Dick Cheney walks over corpses and makes his way through the turmoil of American politics lying lying. When Cheney rolls over Washington it’s almost as cool as one electrifying assembly in the mafia films by Martin Scorsese.

Everything looks simple, smooth and elegant. While Adam McKay’s staging continues to evoke bewilderment, the music lures us deeper into it Maze of Powerso it’s frighteningly easy to cheer for this terrible Dick Cheney. But don’t worry: Nicholas Britell doesn’t make us accomplices.

The music harbors some revealing gimmicks. Flaring, engaging pieces become cold, calculated sounds that clearly show us the disgusting monster. The exaggerated motives who underline the supposed happy ending in the middle of the film as kitschy as possible.

Suddenly the film music oozes pathos and mendacity. None of what this Dick Cheney claims is true. Nicholas Britell takes up musical figures that we from heroic, patriotic films know and integrate them in an exaggerated form in Vice – The Second Man. There is no need for a recording showing the US flag as it flies in slow motion – this is the image that the music conveys.

The music makes Vice touching and challenging

But it is not just this side that Britell shows us. Just as often, his music finds a place alongside the satirical aspects of the film touching levelwho have favourited tragedy and melancholy. As viewers, we are definitely more taken along and challenged than by the clear line that Adam McKay brings to the film as director and screenwriter.

The Vice soundtrack leaves one ambivalent feeling. But that is exactly the reason why it is so exciting and exciting. He invites us to initiate one or the other intrigue ourselves and to glide through the American dream in an intoxicating movement.

Everything seems possible, but then again the dark sounds boil in secret, telling an unpleasant story. This man is not a hero but a monster.

Vice – The second man is currently available as a stream on Amazon.

