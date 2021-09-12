Leonardo DiCaprio received a basket from this GNTM star!

How many ladies secretly dream that Hollywood beau Leonardo DiCaprio (46) invites them to one of his parties? The actor is popular and so popular that in recent years he has been able to conquer several of the most beautiful top models in the world. Only one person did the dream type mercilessly flash off – and she is, of all people, a German. Ex-GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger (24) gave the heartbreaker a mega-basket four years ago. She explains the whole background in the video above.