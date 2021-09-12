Leonardo DiCaprio received a basket from this GNTM star!

RTL.de>entertainment>
January 01, 2021 – 13:58 clock
Who says no to Leonardo DiCaprio? Clearly: you!
How many ladies secretly dream that Hollywood beau Leonardo DiCaprio (46) invites them to one of his parties? The actor is popular and so popular that in recent years he has been able to conquer several of the most beautiful top models in the world. Only one person did the dream type mercilessly flash off – and she is, of all people, a German. Ex-GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger (24) gave the heartbreaker a mega-basket four years ago. She explains the whole background in the video above.
Stefanie Giesinger found her Mr. Right a long time ago
Who knows if Leo would have had a chance with her if he had knocked a few months earlier. In any case, Stefanie has been with the British YouTuber Marcus Butler since 2016 and has spent almost every free minute with him since then. He even learned German for her and supported her during her hospital stays – a real Mr. Right. Leo can pack up …