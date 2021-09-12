Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: ex-boyfriends jealous

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: ex-boyfriend Scott Disick jealous

09/01/2021 8:45 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently on cloud 7 with Travis Barker. But ex-boyfriend Scott Disick does not grant her happiness! He writes embarrassing messages to her ex on Instagram to unite against the mother of his children – and is promptly exposed.

Actually, Kourtney Kardashian (42) has really earned her current love affair with Travis Barker (45). The mother of three has had to go through a lot with her ex-partners Younes Bendjima (28) and Scott Disick, the father of their children.

And he is playing the jealous rooster, even though the US reality TV star is publicly playing around with his 20-year-old girlfriend. Kind of puny, right?

Scott Disick embarrasses himself with jealousy

What motivates a 38-year-old father of three to write to his “baby momma’s” ex? Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Younes Bendjima, were never really friends. But now that the alleged love of his life – which he has cheated on several times – is finally happy, the father rages with jealousy when he sees the new love photos of the newly in love couple from Italy – and makes a rather stupid decision.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Ex-boyfriend puts Scott in his place

He just writes to the old flame of his own ex on Instagram: “Hey, is this chick okay! ??? Brother what is that In the middle of Italy. ”The chick refers to the mother of his children. Very respectful! Younes Bendjima made Scott’s news public, including his really cool reply to the family man: “I don’t care as long as she’s happy. Besides, I’m not your ‘bro’. ”Ouch, that sat.









Scott does not allow Kourtney her luck

Scott’s reaction is really childish and pathetic for two reasons: firstly, he cheated on the mother of his children for years, almost drove her into depression and separation with his alcohol addiction, and secondly, he always has friends at least 15 years younger at the start – so also currently. The almost 40-year-old is with the 19-year-old model Amelia Gray.

The fact that he publishes the couple photos with his much younger girlfriend doesn’t seem to bother the star from “Keeping up with the Kardashians” at all. Greetings from double standards.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

Travis Barker only has a tired smile left for Scott

At 45 years of age, the cool rocker from the band “Blink 182” is definitely too ripe for the sorrowful ex-boyfriend’s kindergarten. He only reacts to the embarrassment of the reality TV star with a visibly ironic Instagram story: a laughing meme from the evergreen “Godfellas”.

There is nothing more to say about the kindergarten. In any case, Travis does not hold back with public declarations of love for Kourntey and continues to refer to her as the “love of his life”. Oh, if that’s not romantic …