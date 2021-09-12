Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: ex-boyfriends jealous

Sunday, September 12, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: ex-boyfriend Scott Disick jealous

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

09/01/2021 8:45 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently on cloud 7 with Travis Barker. But ex-boyfriend Scott Disick does not grant her happiness! He writes embarrassing messages to her ex on Instagram to unite against the mother of his children – and is promptly exposed.

Actually, Kourtney Kardashian (42) has really earned her current love affair with Travis Barker (45). The mother of three has had to go through a lot with her ex-partners Younes Bendjima (28) and Scott Disick, the father of their children.

And he is playing the jealous rooster, even though the US reality TV star is publicly playing around with his 20-year-old girlfriend. Kind of puny, right?



