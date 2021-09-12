Kim Kardashian: Impossible to Breathe! This sadomasochistic look shocks her fans

The fact that Kim Kardashian repeatedly performs an appearance that leaves fans gasping for breath is not new. But now the reality TV icon is getting breathless. With this sadomasochistic look, no wonder.

If you are a fan of Kim Kardashian is often forced to hold your breath, that’s really no surprise. The Instagram superstar delights his fans with one or the other optical highlight. But what Kim is currently presenting to her more than 250 million Instagram followers takes some getting used to.

Also read: Half naked again! This “strip” announcement from Christina Aguilera is driving us crazy

Kim Kardashian in sadomasochism: Fully veiled or completely crazy?

Quite apart from the fact that one could directly worry whether dear Kim is getting enough fresh air in her sadomasochistic look. After all, the 40-year-old is not only completely wrapped in leather up to the head. The SM outfit also includes a matching mask that Kim Kardashian has put over his skull, as her latest pictures on the photo and video network Instagram show. Can Kim, who is currently in a divorce with ex-partner Kanye West, breathe in it? Apparently! The question then arises: fully veiled or completely crazy?









Kim Kardashian shocks fans with an SM outfit on Instagram

The SM performance is actually very well received by Kim fans. But maybe it’s the moment of shock that persuaded over 3.5 million users to leave Kim Kardashian a “Like” click on Instagram. And what does Kim Kardashian say about her bizarre sadomasochistic appearance? It is short and only posts a knife emoji to the photos in question. You can decide for yourself whether this stands as a symbol for a razor-sharp appearance …

follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

rut / news.de